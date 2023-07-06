Title: Nicaraguan Parliament Approves Prison Sentences for Deserting and Disobedient Police Officers

Tegucigalpa, Jul 5 (EFE) – The Nicaraguan Parliament has passed new legislation that imposes prison sentences on deserting and disobedient police officers. The proposed reforms, advocated by the Sandinista legislators who hold an absolute majority in Parliament, were urgently approved during a session held on Wednesday.

The first legislative amendment focuses on Article 97 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua, which outlines the legal framework of the country’s security forces. The amendment seeks to eliminate the principle that the institution of public order is a “professional, apolitical, non-partisan, obedient, and non-deliberative” armed body, as well as “of a civil nature”. Furthermore, it subordinates the National Police to the authority of President Daniel Ortega.

Currently, according to the Constitution, the National Police is required to strictly adhere to the Political Constitution and respect and obey the civil authority exercised by the President of the Republic through the corresponding ministry. The proposed constitutional amendment states that the National Police will depend on the authority of the President of the Republic, who serves as the Supreme Commander and must maintain respect and obedience to the Political Constitution.

In addition, the Nicaraguan legislators have unanimously reformed the Law of Organization, Functions, Career, and Special Regime of Social Security of the National Police. The reforms introduce three new articles that impose jail terms on deserting and disobedient officers. Under the reformed law, police personnel who desert the service and cause significant damage to citizen security could face prison sentences ranging from two to three years. Likewise, police officers who disobey orders from their superiors without just cause, thereby compromising citizen security, may be sentenced to between six months and two years in prison.

These reforms come in the wake of revelations made by exiled Nicaraguan lawyer Yader Morazán, who unveiled the desertion of Deputy Commissioner María de Jesús Guzmán Gutiérrez, head of the police block in the department of Matagalpa, and her subsequent relocation to the United States. Alongside Commissioner Guzmán, a Sandinista militant Gabriela Alejandra Rayo Castro, who is an expert in the administration of justice, is reported to have also traveled to the United States.

Analysts state that these reforms reflect the government’s attempt to instill fear among the police force and deter desertions, defections, and dissent. Security and defense analyst Javier Meléndez believes the reforms signify a certain level of internal unrest within the National Police and its machinery of repression. The government hopes that the fear of prosecution will discourage officers from participating in acts that go against the regime’s interests.

Nicaragua has been engulfed in a political and social crisis since April 2018, intensifying after the controversial general elections held on November 7, 2021. President Daniel Ortega secured his fifth term, the fourth consecutively, with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president. However, many opposition leaders have been imprisoned or forced into exile, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The reforms to the Police Law and the Constitution have raised questions about the implications for the members of the Sandinista Army and whether they will face similar measures in the future.

Note: This news article was prepared based on the information provided in a press release by the EFE Agency.