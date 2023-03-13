The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OFID) Fund for International Development has announced a $25 million loan to support the Niger Solar Plant Development and Electricity Access Improvement Project (RANAA), which will boost electrification and access to renewable energy in the African country.

According to information released by Ofid himself, the funds are complementary to support guaranteed by the African Development Bank (AFDB), Power Africa, the Green Climate Fund and the government of Niger for a total funding of 167 million dollars.

The project will support the development of the energy sector through the construction of three solar plants with a total generation capacity of 40 MW in the regions of Maradi, Dosso and Diffa. The project also includes the extension of 2,600 km of new transmission lines connecting the cities of southern Niger and the capital Niamey. The OFID loan will finance the construction and grid integration of the 10 MW Dosso solar plant. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

