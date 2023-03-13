Home World Nepal, an Italian professor arrested: he is accused of having stolen archaeological finds
World

Nepal, an Italian professor arrested: he is accused of having stolen archaeological finds

by admin
Nepal, an Italian professor arrested: he is accused of having stolen archaeological finds

Tiziano Ronchi27-year-old professor ofSanta Giulia Academy of Bresciawas arrested in Nepal on charges of attempting to steal gods archaeological finds (perhaps even a statue) from the Taleju temple in the Durbar area a Bhaktapur. According to the first reports, a witness saw the professor try to remove the metal statue with a knife. At that point the soldiers of the Nepalese army intervened and blocked and arrested the citizen from Brescia.

According to the department of Archeology of Nepallocal media report, Tiziano Ronchi would have entered a Bhaktapur without having the obligatory ticket from 10 dollars required for tourists and foreign citizens. However, the professor defends himself by saying that he would only have collected some archaeological fragments from the ground to observe them and then place them where they were. He was then allegedly approached by some gendarmes who yanked him and took him to the barracks, confiscating his smartphone and tickets to return to Italy. At the moment, Ronchi’s family is in contact with the Farnesina and the Consulate of Calcutta.

Previous Article

United Kingdom, controversy over Prime Minister Sunak: local electricity grid strengthened to heat his swimming pool

See also  Covid, in Russia over 14 thousand cases: double the number two weeks ago

You may also like

Glenn Ganges in the river of night, comic...

difficult recovery for Modena

Dodik on state property | Info

Udinese News / Pioli’s words: “We are focused...

«Filming Roma pickpocketing is violence»

Which is why there are more and more...

More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the...

Udinese Market | Deulofeu at the crossroads in...

The stocks are doing very badly due to...

Russia plays in Asia due to UEFA suspension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy