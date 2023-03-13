Tiziano Ronchi27-year-old professor ofSanta Giulia Academy of Bresciawas arrested in Nepal on charges of attempting to steal gods archaeological finds (perhaps even a statue) from the Taleju temple in the Durbar area a Bhaktapur. According to the first reports, a witness saw the professor try to remove the metal statue with a knife. At that point the soldiers of the Nepalese army intervened and blocked and arrested the citizen from Brescia.

According to the department of Archeology of Nepallocal media report, Tiziano Ronchi would have entered a Bhaktapur without having the obligatory ticket from 10 dollars required for tourists and foreign citizens. However, the professor defends himself by saying that he would only have collected some archaeological fragments from the ground to observe them and then place them where they were. He was then allegedly approached by some gendarmes who yanked him and took him to the barracks, confiscating his smartphone and tickets to return to Italy. At the moment, Ronchi’s family is in contact with the Farnesina and the Consulate of Calcutta.