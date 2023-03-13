The numbers of Milan and Salernitana

I am seven above in Serie A, five won since Milan. In the previous three at home against Salernitana the Rossoneri managed three victories with an aggregate score of 7-2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic And one goal from to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history, 41 years and 161 days, surpassing Alessandro Costacurta, 41 years and 25 days, in May 2007. Stefano Pioli he won two of his three matches in Serie A, as a coach, against Paulo Sousa and lost the third.