The numbers of Milan and Salernitana
I am seven above in Serie A, five won since Milan. In the previous three at home against Salernitana the Rossoneri managed three victories with an aggregate score of 7-2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic And one goal from to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history, 41 years and 161 days, surpassing Alessandro Costacurta, 41 years and 25 days, in May 2007. Stefano Pioli he won two of his three matches in Serie A, as a coach, against Paulo Sousa and lost the third.
Where to see Milan-Salernitana
The challenge between Milan e Salernitana play today Monday 13 March at 20.45 and it will be live su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni with commentary by Luca Marchegiani. The connections on the sidelines are by Peppe Di Stefano and Manuele Baiocchini.