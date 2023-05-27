Home » Scudetto Naples, the mayor Manfredi: ‘Party at the stadium and screens in the city’
Scudetto Naples, the mayor Manfredi: ‘Party at the stadium and screens in the city’

Scudetto Naples, the mayor Manfredi: ‘Party at the stadium and screens in the city’

It will be defined on Monday 29 May the program of celebrations for the scudetto of Napoli which will be held Sunday 4 June on the occasion of the last day of Serie A, when Napoli-Sampdoria will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and, at the end, the delivery ceremony of the Italian Champions Cup will be held. The mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi explains that “at the moment the orientation is that there is a party in the stadiumafter the delivery of the Cup, and we are getting ready to guarantee the setting up of the screens in some squares of the city and in the metropolitan area”. There will therefore be no installation of stages in the various city squares and the province, but the only broadcast of the event underway at the stadium: “From the point of view of the television shooting – Manfredi explains again – the organization on several stages was much more complicated, so in the end the idea prevailed that there there was only one main location where to film, and then that there was a distribution of the signal in various squares of the city and the metropolitan area”.

