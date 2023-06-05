Niger: Parliament ratifies instruments to fight against climate change in the Sahel

Nigerien parliamentarians have adopted two bills ratifying the additional protocol for the establishment of the Sahel region climate commission (Ccrs) and that of the convention for the creation of the Sahel climate fund, adopted on 17 February 2023 in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia ).

The first bill ratifying the additional protocol establishing the climate commission for the Sahel region falls into the category of international legal instruments whose ratification is subject to the prior adoption of an authorizing law.

The overall objective of the Climate Commission is to implement initiatives and actions to enable sustainable responses to the effects of climate change in the Sahel region.

The protocol establishing the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region follows the summit of African heads of state and government known as the “African Summit for Action for Continental Co-Emergency”, which took place in Marrakesh, Morocco on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (Cop22) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November 2016. This summit was enshrined in a so-called Marrakech Declaration. Therefore, the summit decided, inter alia, to create three (03) climate commissions: one for the Sahel region, chaired by the Republic of Niger, one for the Congo Basin, and finally the 3rd for the Island States, presided over by the Republic of Seychelles.

The second draft law on the convention for the creation of the Sahel Climate Fund aims to mobilize the necessary resources from donors and investors in order to finance programs and projects that contribute to sustainable development and the fight against climate change in the Sahel region.

The Sahel Climate Fund is an operational instrument of the Climate Investment Plan financial mechanism for the Sahel region, one of the regions most exposed to the effects of climate change. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

