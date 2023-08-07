Night Fitness Ignites Nightlife: The Emergence of the Sports Night Economy

Night fitness is becoming a prominent part of the night economy in Hangzhou, adding new vitality to consumption and nightlife. Recently, the city hosted the 2023 sports night economic activity with the theme of “night fitness lights up nightlife.” The event featured various activities such as consumer interactions, competitions, lottery draws, sports experience check-ins, and sports product display and sales. With the aim of creating a bustling fitness and consumption atmosphere, 23 booths were set up in an outdoor market, integrating the elements of “night fitness,” “night health,” and “Song Yun sports.”

The sports night economic activity received positive feedback from both consumers and sports enterprises. Nian Yizhou, assistant to the president of Hongyou Sports, expressed the importance of night sports in encouraging children to be more active and develop healthy exercise habits. The event offered free experience places where children could participate in various sports and find activities that suit them.

Chen Ling, the founder of Ruidong Fitness, emphasized the value of physical examination and understanding one’s physical condition. Under the sports night economic activity, consumers were given the opportunity to undergo a free national physical examination and experience activities such as swimming, spinning bike, treadmill, elliptical instrument, and strength training. This not only allowed consumers to assess their fitness levels but also sparked their interest in sports.

Recognizing the significance of the night fitness trend, the Hangzhou Sports and Leisure Industry Association urged local sports enterprises to actively participate in the sports night economic activities. Over 50 sports and fitness venues in the city, including Hongyou Sports and Ruidong Sports, have already decided to extend their operating hours by one hour from early August to early September. Additionally, these venues are offering special discounts to citizens who engage in exercise during the extended period. Other sports enterprises will also contribute to the sports night economic activities by organizing sports night markets, competitions, and various sports events.

The sports night economic activity in Hangzhou presents a unique opportunity for citizens to combine fitness and nighttime leisure. It not only promotes a healthier lifestyle but also stimulates economic growth by generating increased consumption during the night hours. As the night economy continues to expand, night fitness is expected to play an even more significant role in shaping the city’s nightlife and encouraging active participation from citizens.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Correspondent Lu Zhenhua

Trainee Reporter: Mao Yuxi

Editor: Chen Dong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

