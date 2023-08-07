Bipolar government?

Following the beautiful triumph of our women’s soccer team over the powerful German team, President Petro trilled that this victory “reflected the budget that the government assigned to Colombian sports,” to which he responded, also with another trill, the player Carolina Pineda, asking the president “what budget he was referring to.” Clear. Today there are no incentives from the respective ministry, to the national sport.

The sports line does not matter, which is the one that, in some way, gives us the best qualifications in the international arena.

We also remember when the president’s brother, in the midst of an electoral campaign, was discovered visiting prisons to talk with drug traffickers and guerrillas and, it was said, pledging to seek his release, which, due to the national scandal that caused this “little sprain”, it didn’t happen. Sure, some genius proposed creating the “peace managers” as a way to fulfill a campaign “promise”, supposedly. However, the president asked the attorney general, if there were reasons, to investigate his brother, a situation that has not yet occurred, as a demonstration, who knows, that Don Gustavo “was not aware of such a wrong.” .

And, as if that were not enough, the president’s eldest son, chosen by his father as head of debate in his campaign on the Atlantic Coast, gets entangled in such a mess of receiving illegal money, destined for the presidential campaign coffers but which, they did not reach the destination chosen by their “benefactors”; on the contrary, he was used for the “personal use” of the son, which caused the father’s reaction, also asking the attorney general to investigate it if it was the case.

Complicated for the governability of the father but also another harmful example, especially for young people, of wanting to “live tasty” with what is not one’s own.

However, the unexpected happened: the president, perhaps in a desperate act, because it was his eldest son or for fear of what he would “sing” for achieving a principle of opportunity, sent the shortlist to the Supreme Court to replace, six months before the term of prosecutor Barbosa expires, made up of three well-known ladies who once investigated sensitive events for the country, in which the culprits were, according to them, the opponents of those truly responsible for them.

It is also said that all three are of leftist ideology, which is worrying for the proper functioning of national justice.

As Pope Francis said on his last visit to Colombia: “Let’s not lose hope and joy.” Let’s not relate this case to the famous trial 8,000, which also produced unease and anger.

The post Bipolar government? appeared first on The West.

