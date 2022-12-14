Home Business Ningde era signed a memorandum of cooperation with Huawei Terminal, further expanding the scope of cooperation
Beijing News reporter Wang Linlin editor Yue Caizhou

2022-12-14 22:53

The two parties will further increase investment in intelligent network electric vehicle technology.

Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Wang Linlin) On December 14, the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter learned from Ningde Times that Ningde Times signed a memorandum of cooperation with Huawei Terminal Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Huawei Terminal”). According to the memorandum of cooperation, the two parties will actively discuss Huawei’s smart car project; the signing of the memorandum of cooperation marks that the two parties will further increase investment in intelligent network electric vehicle technology.

In addition, according to the memorandum of cooperation signed by the two parties, Huawei Terminal will recommend Ningde Times as the first preferred partner of Huawei’s smart car partner for automotive power batteries; Ningde Times will provide Huawei’s smart car project with high-quality car power with market competitiveness battery products.

Ningde Times stated that this is a strategic cooperation signing, which will involve the entire project of Huawei’s smart car.

