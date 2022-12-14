Home News Cars off the road in Arabba, the occupants unharmed when a light pole is uprooted
News

by admin
Foreign tourist loses control of the car and ends up on the slope below the road, after having uprooted a pole of public lighting.

It happened today, December 14, around 4 pm, at Livinallongo in locality Arabbain via Mesdì a few meters from the centre.

A Mercedes driven by a Slovenian, in facing a semi-curve on the Sr 48 of the Dolomites, went off the road ending up on its side in a private garden below the regional level. The driver and the passenger were unhurt.

The arrived at the scene fire fighters volunteers of the Arabba detachment and the permanent ones of Configuration who recovered the vehicle and removed the unsafe lamppost. The traffic experienced some discomfort.

