New trends in the battery industry Ningde era’s new product M3P battery will be introduced to the market next year

On July 22, Wu Kai, chief scientist of CATL, said at the World Power Battery Conference that the company’s M3P batteries have been mass-produced and will be introduced to the market next year. M3P battery is a battery developed by CATL based on a new material system. Its energy density is higher than that of lithium iron phosphate, and its cost is better than that of ternary batteries.

Ningde Times: It is planned to invest 14 billion yuan in the Jining new energy battery project

On July 21, Ningde Times announced that it plans to invest in the Jining New Energy Battery Industrial Base Project in Jining City, Shandong Province, with a total investment of no more than RMB 14 billion.

On the same day, CATL signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Shandong provincial government in Jinan, and signed an investment agreement and an investment agreement with the Jining municipal government. new energy industry cluster.

The 2022 World Power Battery Conference has “collected gold” 96.2 billion

On July 21, the 2022 World Power Battery Conference kicked off in Yibin, Sichuan, which is also the world‘s first world-class power battery industry event. At the main forum of the conference, 48 power battery and new energy vehicle supporting projects were signed, with a total contract value of 96.2 billion yuan. The projects signed this time include 38 power battery supporting projects with a total investment of 92.8 billion yuan; 10 new energy vehicle supporting projects with a total investment of 3.4 billion yuan. At the main forum, the “2022 Power Battery Industry Development Report” and “2022 Power Battery Industry Development (Yibin) Index” were also released to provide data support for the development of the industry.

Samsung SDI to build new battery factory in Malaysia

According to Korean media reports on the 21st, South Korea’s Samsung SDI will invest 1.7 trillion won (about 1.3 billion US dollars) to build a cylindrical battery factory in Malaysia. The company’s strategy is to diversify battery types to increase orders. Samsung SDI held a factory groundbreaking ceremony in Seremban, Malaysia on July 21. The plant is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with mass production starting in 2024. Samsung SDI will invest 1.7 trillion won in phases to produce 2170 (21mm in diameter, 70mm in length) cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles, micro future mobility tools (personal mobility tools), power tools, and more.

CATL will provide lithium iron phosphate battery packs for Ford

“Ford China Information Center” WeChat public account reported on the 21st that Ford Motor announced that it will achieve an annual production capacity of 60GWh of power batteries by adding lithium iron phosphate battery solutions and locking in the supply of related raw materials, ensuring the company’s annual production of 600,000 electric vehicles in 2023. capacity target. From next year, CATL will provide lithium iron phosphate battery packs for the Mustang Mach-E sold in the North American market, and from the beginning of 2024, it will provide lithium iron phosphate battery packs for the F-150 Lightning sold in the North American market.

"Ford Announces New Capacity Plan for Power Batteries" LG New Energy to supply more car batteries to Ford LG New Energy announced on the 22nd that based on the market demand for Ford's pure electric vehicle "Mustang Mach-E" and pure electric commercial vehicle "E-Transit", the company will gradually expand the supply of its power batteries. LG New Energy will produce batteries for the two electric vehicles from the second half of 2020, while Ford announced at the end of last year that it would strive to more than triple the production of the "Mustang Mach-E" by 2023. Under this circumstance, LG New Energy plans to double the size of the production line of the Polish battery plant by next year, and will continue to add production lines after that. Huayou Cobalt Industry: It is proposed to introduce Ford Motor to build a high-pressure acid soaking project Huayou Cobalt announced on July 21 that recently, the company signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ford Motor and Vale India. The two parties plan to introduce Ford Motor to jointly plan and build a high-pressure acid soaking project. At the same time, after the project is completed, the company will convert nickel products into battery material products and supply them to Ford. See also Highlights Commentary - Winter without Gazprom: EU energy saving draft is coming out, energy demand to be cut by 15% - RFI - Radio France Internationale Previously, on April 28, Huayou Cobalt signed a cooperation framework agreement with Vale Indonesia. The two parties plan to cooperate in a high-pressure acid leaching wet process project using limonite ore as raw material to process limonite from Vale's Pomalaa mine in Indonesia. The planned production capacity of the project is nickel-cobalt hydroxide products (MHP) with an annual output of no more than 120,000 tons of nickel metal. New energy application trendTesla customer service responds to the car accident of Lin Zhiying and his son: the cause of the fire is not yet clear On July 22, in response to the incident where Lin Zhiying drove a Tesla into a bridge pier and the vehicle ignited a fire in situ, Tesla customer service said, "The cause of the fire cannot be confirmed for the time being. The device can force the door to be unlocked in the event of a power failure, and rear passengers can escape through the trunk." The customer service also stated that there is no flammable material near the Tesla driving seat. Toyota: Will develop small electric vans and electric pickups powered by hydrogen fuel Recently, Japan's auto industry leader Toyota announced that it will cooperate with "alliance automakers" to develop small electric commercial vans and light-duty electric pickup trucks using hydrogen fuel cell technology. Toyota said it will work with well-known microcar companies Daihatsu and Suzuki to jointly develop a small electric commercial van, with production scheduled to begin in 2023. In addition, Toyota will work with truck makers Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors to develop electric pickups using hydrogen fuel cell technology. The project is scheduled to run until March 2030, with no firm delivery date yet. It is reported that small commercial vehicles account for about 60% of the entire commercial vehicles in Japan. Mercedes-Benz to invest nearly $1 billion to expand Hungarian plant Recently, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economy, Scijardo Peter, said that Mercedes-Benz will invest 400 billion Hungarian forints (about 1 billion U.S. dollars) to expand its factory in the central Hungarian city of Kecskemet. Electric vehicle production line. Hungary will provide HUF 14 billion in subsidies for investment. According to the official website of Mercedes-Benz, the Kecskemet plant was officially opened in March 2012. It is the first Mercedes-Benz car factory in Europe outside Germany, and currently has 4,700 employees. See also Tesla, also postponed the launch of the Cybertruck LONGi Green Energy's net profit in the first half of the year increased by 26% On July 21, LONGi Green Energy released an announcement on the main operating data from January to June. According to preliminary calculations, the company expects to achieve an operating income of RMB 50 billion to RMB 51 billion from January to June, a year-on-year increase of 42% to 45%; Net profit was 6.3 billion to 6.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26% to 32%. LONGi Green Energy said that in the first half of 2022, despite the high price of raw materials and the complex and changeable business environment of international trade, benefiting from the growth of downstream demand, the company's module shipments in the second quarter increased significantly month-on-month, achieving a significant improvement in operating performance. increase. DOE Announces $96 Million Grant to Advance Clean Vehicle Technology On July 21, local time, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $96 million grant to advance clean vehicle technology to reduce carbon emissions. The funding is aimed at decarbonizing and accelerating electrification of all vehicles, reducing fuel costs for drivers and companies. Quotes have been knownChina Photovoltaic Industry Association raised its installed capacity forecast for this year On July 21, at the Seminar on the Review of the Development of the Photovoltaic Industry in the First Half of 2022 and the Outlook for the Second Half of the Year, Wang Bohua, Honorary Chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, said that through the understanding of the installation plans of various provinces, we will add new solar panels in China this year. The installed capacity forecast is raised by 10 GW, and is expected to reach 85 GW-100 GW for the full year. As countries have raised their photovoltaic installation targets, we predict that the global photovoltaic market will develop in an accelerated mode this year. 