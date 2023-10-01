No dividend because of Helios? Group examines consequences of state aid

Fresenius owns the hospital operator Helios, which received 88 million euros in state aid in the first half of this year to compensate for increased energy costs. According to the annual report, the group could claim further compensation payments in the second half of the year.

The question now arises as to whether the company will not be allowed to pay any bonuses or dividends for 2023 because of the state aid. Fresenius boss Michael Sen did not rule out possibly going to court: “In the end, we will look at this very closely and make the necessary decisions based on careful consideration, in the interests of increasing the value of the company and our shareholders,” he told the FAS in response to a corresponding question.

