Donald Trump’s companies apparently received millions from abroad

“These countries often spent heavily on apartments and hotel stays at Donald Trump’s properties, personally enriching President Trump as he made foreign policy decisions that were related to their political agenda and had broad implications for the United States,” the report said. It lists payments from individual countries to Trump’s properties and hotels in detail. In addition to donations from China and some larger sums in the six-figure range, from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, it also lists small sums of less than $10,000 from other countries.

