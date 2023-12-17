Something is happening again at the semiconductor manufacturer

If a company like Süss Microtec cannot deliver, this can have far-reaching consequences not only in China, but also in other countries around the world. Ultimately, Germany may also be slowing itself down. Because the chips that are manufactured using the machines from Bavaria are a global product. “During the course of its production, a chip travels around the globe on average five times,” says Hermann Rapp, a technology expert in the analyst team at Deutsche Bank. In addition to the USA, Taiwan and other countries in Asia, Great Britain and Germany are leaders in chip design. The USA, Japan and the Netherlands supplied numerous specialty chemicals. Vietnam, Malaysia, China and India are specialists in providing half-finished chips with a casing and connections and testing them. Delivery delays due to outstanding safety certificates are a catastrophe for some of his customers, says Frick. “In case of doubt, they cannot produce.” In extreme cases, this could mean that production lines in this country come to a standstill because the necessary chips are not being delivered.

