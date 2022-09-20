The Senate Chamber says no to the fiscal delegation, one of the much desired measures by Mario Draghi’s government for a fairer taxation. After almost two years of work, therefore, it ends in a stalemate and the rule that should have led to the IRPEF reform, the revision of the IRES, the introduction of tax cashback (deductions collected immediately via app), is ditched, the revision of the land registry which was to map the properties and find the ghost ones. Failure to agree on the fiscal delegation also means a blocked road to the bill on fair compensation and on life imprisonment.

The fiscal proxy had received, in June, the go-ahead from the Chamber and had to pass the examination of the Senate. In addition to the land registry reform, the aim is to outline the pillars of a reform that aims to reduce personal income tax rates starting from medium-low incomes, introduce tax cashback (with priority on social and health expenses), overcome IRAP and rationalize the ‘VAT. The overall system still remains on paper without the implementing decrees. The Government is in fact delegated to adopt, within 18 months from the date of entry into force of the law, one or more legislative decrees for the revision of the tax system, first of all establishing general principles and guidelines to which the revision must comply. The opposing vetoes that in recent weeks had blocked the path of the bill on fair compensation and on life imprisonment, have also been repeated in today’s meeting and therefore will not be included in the agenda. The assembly will give the final go-ahead to the dl Aid bis, fired last week by the House.

Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, relaunches precisely on the fiscal delegation. The recipes of Civic Commitment for economic policy? «One proposal above all, we intend – says Luigi Di Maio to the breaking latest news – to resume as soon as possible the process of the delegated law on tax reform. A Civic Commitment vote is a vote to continue with the IRPEF reform and for employees and self-employed workers. Already in the last budget law we made sure that it went from 5 to 4 brackets and we lowered the percentage of the tax rate. Now we need to continue, going from 4 to 3 brackets per income bracket and decreasing this percentage even more. The goal is to cut taxes on Italians in a way that is sustainable for the state, ”says the Foreign Minister.