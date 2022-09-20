Also on the field are the disciplinary committee of the Football Association and the state anti-violence commission

The racist songs, with monkey verses, that some Atletico Madrid fans sang towards the Brazilian forward of Real, Vinicius, before the derby in Liga, won by Carlo Ancelotti’s team, will not go unnoticed.

Spanish football league: formal report

The mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who is an Atletico fan, has expressed the hope that those responsible will be identified as soon as possible and banned for a long time from stadiums throughout Spain. A group of fans were filmed singing “Vinícius is a monkey” before the game, among other things, and although it all took place outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, La Liga will include it in the report.

Atletico took sides against those responsible, as confirmed by ANSA, rejecting this behavior in full and giving full availability to collaborate with the police. “We contacted the authorities to ask that the people who participated in this execrable act be identified. If they are members of the club, they will be sanctioned”, said Atletico, who also stressed that “the vast majority of fans held exemplary behavior, supporting the team throughout the match while respecting the opponent “.

Vinicius in the days before the derby had been at the center of a controversy for his habit of celebrating goals with a ballet, which some believe is a way to mock opponents. In recent days, Pedro Bravo, head of the Spanish association of football agents, had ‘invited’ the Brazilian to stop “behaving like a monkey”, a phrase that aroused indignation, in Brazil, but not only, with so many champions, from Neymar to Pelé, intervened in defense of the player. See also Cei, Zuppi: "Report on child abuse. Here are the guidelines to protect them"

September 20, 2022 (change September 20, 2022 | 12:47)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

