2022-09-21

NVIDIA has now officially released the RTX 40 series of graphics cards, with only three models for the first time, namely RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16G and RTX 4080 12G.

Among them, the 4090 is priced at 12,999 yuan ($1,599 in North America) in China and will be available on October 12, while the two RTX 4080s will be delayed until November. Obviously, the huge performance improvement means that the RTX 30 series will continue to cut prices.

However, NVIDIA still can’t bear to let the dealers “bleed” too much, so the RTX 4070/4060, which can directly hit the market, are not moving, so when will these two brothers meet?

The latest news from foreign whistleblowers is:The RTX 4070 will be launched a month after the 4080, which is December (to cater for the Christmas holidays?), as for the “super dessert” RTX 4060, it will be seen in the spring of 2023

It is said that NVIDIA has three considerations for this arrangement, in addition to continuing to make time for the RTX30 inventory clearance mentioned above, followed by rational allocation of production capacity and supply.

Once again, the AMD RDNA3 architecture RX 7000 graphics card is scheduled for November 3rd. It is stuck in the middle of NVIDIA’s new products. There are RTX 4090/4080 in the front and 4070/4060 in the back.

