Home » Nordio’s tribute to Silvio: no abuse of office and limited interceptions
Business

Nordio’s tribute to Silvio: no abuse of office and limited interceptions

by admin
Nordio’s tribute to Silvio: no abuse of office and limited interceptions

Justice reform, the tribute to Silvio in the CDM: the decisive acceleration

The minister Nordic decided to speed up the reform of the justice and already on Thursday he will present a single one to the Council of Ministers bill composed of eight articles. It will be a tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, who had been insisting on this change for some time. Nordio convinced the government of the urgency of this measure. interventions on will be included – reads the Messenger eavesdroppingprecautionary custody, guarantee information, crimes against the public administration, starting from abuse of office and from the trafficking of illicit influences. Nordio also remembered Berlusconi for his starring role in the justice debate he wanted”orient in a guaranteeist and liberal sense“.

Read also: Meloni-Marina “win-win” axis. Giorgia’s idea that suits both of them

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Why do you want to become an Austrian?

You may also like

Berlusconi vs De Benedetti, the fil rouge of...

Is the Fed ending rate hikes or just...

Google will have to divest part of its...

Focus interview: “Numbers” set a benchmark to inspire...

Pharmacies protest for more money

«Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are...

Vacation in summer 2023: This is how tour...

Italian wine no longer grows abroad: flat sales...

Dream back to youth! The premiere of “When...

Istat, one in four Italians at risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy