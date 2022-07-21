“We are dismayed by what we saw yesterday in the Senate, we were all united in asking that the government continue, there was common sense to put on the table and instead it was a show for which to get the money back for the entrance ticket”. Eugenio Massetti, president of Confartigianato Lombardia, does not mince words when commenting on the government crisis that led to the fall of the executive led by Mario Draghi: “As if that weren’t enough, now we are witnessing a rebound of responsibility between the various parties which is one shows even more miserable – he continues – are not worthy to represent this business world that is working miracles and has been tightening its belt for two years to keep jobs while they get lost in the palace games and in the controversies within the parties ». According to the productive world of the North, what is often called “the locomotive of Italy”, the most used word is “incredulity”.

«We hope that the disconnection of politics from the real country will soon be recovered because the next few months will be very difficult and the authority we lost when we lost Draghi, who had faced the last few months with great courage and determination. Our members are perplexed, there is so much anger “explains the deputy vice president of Confcommercio Lombardia Carlo Massoletti. Yes, because Italian companies have to deal with the increase in prices: “Today a hotelier sees his energy costs quadruple and the same goes for a restaurateur, with the disproportionate increase in the costs of raw materials – he continues – even an increase in the final prices of the product is by no means taken for granted that it will be absorbed by the market, with consumers worried about the future ».

Moving to Emilia Romagna, the appeal to responsibility is the same: “We are concerned about this transitory moment and we appeal to the sense of responsibility of those who will have to govern the transitional phase and who will have to govern us – declares Davide Servadei, president of Confartigianato Emilia Romagna – if there is it is uncertain about the future, but what is certain is that we have many companies hanging by a thread waiting for answers: times are very short, some of them may not get to see this new government. There are those who have their tax drawer full of tax credits linked to the answers they were expecting from the government on the fact that the credits were unblocked through the banks. Today these companies are blocked, they do not have the money to buy materials and to move forward ».

The Italian entrepreneurial fabric needed stability and responses: «We cheered for the government because Draghi flattened the sea in which we were sailing – concludes Servadei – we hadn’t heard the word spread for a year and eight months. Now the sea has moved immediately and this is a problem ».

From Confindustria Udine comes the same incredulity: “There are no other words to define the theater we attended yesterday – explains vice president Anna Mareschi Danieli – With a government crisis triggered by a Movement that has not voted to trust the government, without not even vote against. With a prime minister who resigned while still having a parliamentary majority. With a political party, the center-right in the government, who left the classroom in order not to vote either for or against the Draghi executive. We are facing a negative event for the country. A solution must necessarily be found. We hope it will be adequate to manage a more than delicate situation ». The president of Confindustria Brescia Franco Gussalli Beretta has a similar position, speaking of an “inexplicable” government crisis that demonstrates the irresponsibility of “a large part of the political class”. In this delicate phase for the country’s economy, crucial negotiations were also underway for the country, recently started with the Draghi government: “The crisis and the complicated electoral campaign put the whole system in a standstill, at this moment we have no interlocutors to ask for a reform process with the sign that we had proposed ”explains Alessandro Pagano, general secretary of CGIL Lombardia. «It was not an easy conversation, we also went on strike in December against this executive but we had set up meetings in July with the plan to make a subsequent one shortly that was preparatory to the drafting of the next aid decrees. What happened changes the picture of the relationship ». In short, we start all over again. “The responsibility for all this lies with the parties that have not voted for trust, once again Italian politics is enrolled in the championship of instability, entrenching itself in its castle without evaluating the repercussions that will have on the Italian people – adds Danilo Margaritella , Secretary General Uil Lombardia – We can only express strong concern especially because workers, citizens and pensioners were waiting for answers. We had begun to talk about wage recovery and pension reform but also about the important definition of NRP funding ».