On August 4th, the 2022 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week officially opened with the theme of “Taste Shanghai, live up to the love”. As a new coffee brand rooted in Shanghai and growing up with a generation of young people, Nova Coffee has launched a series of discounts and public welfare activities during this coffee culture week: round-trip air tickets are presented and consumers are invited to open the bean search in Nova Yunnan Coffee Manor Brigade, invite your Shanghai friends to drink 0 sugar raw coconut latte for free, and each cup sold is a donation of 1 yuan for the “Baby Loves Reading – Helping Children’s Wisdom Reading and Writing Public Welfare Activity”… Doing public welfare in daily life and communicating with consumers Give back to the society together.

“After a hundred years, the long-lasting coffee culture has been integrated with the historical memory of Shanghai, and has become an important carrier of Shanghai-style culture. Shanghai has also become the city with the largest number of cafes in the world. The rapid development of Nova Coffee is inseparable from the unique advantages of Shanghai. The Shanghai spirit that embraces all rivers is the solid foundation for our entrepreneurship.” Guo Xingjun, founder of Nova Coffee, shared with the leaders of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee and the guests at the press conference of the 2022 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week held on July 29. The mental journey of starting a coffee brand in Shanghai, thanks to the city of Shanghai for giving him the opportunity to realize his entrepreneurial dream.

Since Shanghai opened as a port in 1843, global commodities have been continuously absorbed and spread by the city, and coffee is one of them. The first “Hongkou Cafe” opened in 1866. As of June 30, 2022, Shanghai has 7,857 cafes, the city with the largest number of cafes in the world. Shanghai Coffee Culture Week is an important event for the city to show its cultural core and brand charm to the global coffee market. The huge coffee consumption potential will promote the birth of product inspiration. The inclusive and innovative market environment is bound to attract global coffee brands and practitioners. s concern.

At the press conference of the Coffee Culture Week, Mr. Wang Yayuan, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said that the spirit of Shanghai is the pursuit of excellence in all rivers, and Shanghai is a paradise for entrepreneurial dreams. Young people are welcome to come to Shanghai to realize their dreams. The host of this press conference, Guo Xingjun, is a coffee practitioner who works and started his own business in Shanghai. Nova Coffee founded by him has taken root in Shanghai and now has more than 1,500 stores in more than 40 cities across the country.





Nova coffee shop

The important activities and exciting contents of the 2022 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week were introduced by Ms. Liu Haiying, Director of the Cultural Reform and Development Office of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department. Live up to the love”, among which “free coffee in the whole city” and the distribution of 1.5 million exclusive coffee cup sets for consumers in Shanghai and other important plans have been supported by many coffee brands including Nova Coffee. During the coffee culture week, Nova Coffee will donate one yuan to the Soong Ching Ling Foundation for every cup of 0-sugar raw coconut latte that consumers buy to help improve children’s reading literacy and let more children live in the sun.

The press conference invited corporate representatives from two local life service platforms, Ele.me and Meituan: Mr. Hu Qiugen, senior vice president of Ele.me and Ms. Zhang Ying, director of public affairs of Meituan. According to food delivery platform data, as of June 30, 2022, in May alone, compared to April, Shanghai cafes have achieved an order growth of 163.86%; in June, it has increased by 5273% month-on-month! The vast market has super potential. At the same time, the “Shanghai Coffee New Brand Support Program” initiated by Ele.me will provide important support for the Shanghai coffee industry in the future, and coffee practitioners in Shanghai and even the whole country will benefit.





Image: Nova Coffee – 0 Sugar Raw Coconut Latte

A few years ago, the coffee industry once discussed “Is it possible for China to become a major consumer country in the coffee industry?” This soul question has been answered by market verification in recent years. The coffee consumption market in Shanghai has long been on par with mature coffee markets such as Europe, America, and Japan, and high-quality freshly ground coffee, with its superior cost-effectiveness and convenience, will replace the market occupied by instant coffee in the past. Under the escalation of the coffee consumption demand of the whole people, Shanghai, a city inseparable from coffee, has become the hope and future of the global coffee market.



