Home Business Novartis wants to market its Sandoz generics division
Business

Novartis wants to market its Sandoz generics division

by admin
Novartis wants to market its Sandoz generics division

The Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis has announced plans to split the Sandoz branch, which specializes in generic drugs, and to list it on the Zurich stock exchange and in the United States. In 2021, Sandoz achieved revenues of $ 9.6 billion. The project must now be approved by Novartis shareholders, who in a note indicated the second half of 2023 if market conditions allow.

In October 2021, Novartis announced that it would review all options for Sandoz. The group had given itself until the end of 2022 to do so. “The examination showed that the spin-off of Sandoz through a full spin-off is in the interest of the shareholders,” Novartis writes today in its statement. This would create the largest generic company in Europe and a world leader in the biosimilar sector. Novartis, in turn, would become a more focused company with this move.

See also  From the wedge cut to revalued pensions: this is how the Aid bis decree changes

You may also like

Eni aims to increase investments in Libya to...

South Korea: central bank raises rates by 25...

The province’s expansion of consumption, promotion of services,...

Official announcement!Apple’s autumn conference is scheduled for September...

The exchange rate of RMB against the US...

Refined oil prices “five consecutive declines” truck drivers:...

The Rainbow New Energy GEM IPO will raise...

Shut down constantly, the meter will also go!It...

The official announcement of the iPhone 14 conference!Apple...

[Opportunity Discovery]Beijing Sub-Center issued the Metaverse Three-Year Action...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy