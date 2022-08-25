Should we worry? Monkeypox, which caused the first Italian death and was transmitted from man to dog (occurred on August 16 in Paris) sparked this question. The Mpx virus, as it claims Enrico Bucciprofessor in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in the States at Temple University in Philadelphia, “is a risk for everyone”, so much so that it is necessary “to start a serious information campaign on Monkeypox aimed at anyone”.