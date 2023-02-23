Home Business “Now who hears this from Arcore”, the cartoon on Meloni-Zelensky
“Now who hears this from Arcore”, the cartoon on Meloni-Zelensky

by admin
“Now who hears this from Arcore”, the cartoon on Meloni-Zelensky

Zelensky-Berlusconi-Meloni, the cartoon by Yogananda Paramahnsa

Affaritaliani.it publishes the ironic cartoon by the sage Yogananda Paramahnsa after Zelensky’s words about Silvio the past few days (“Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed or relatives killed”) in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on a visit to Ukraine.

