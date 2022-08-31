Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 30th. Title: The stabilization of small and medium-sized enterprises lays the foundation for the stable operation of the economy

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xinxin

According to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the 30th, from January to July this year, the operating income and total profit of small and medium-sized industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 8.1% and 1.6% year-on-year respectively. .

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a press conference on the theme of “Supporting the Innovation and Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Cultivate More Specialized New Enterprises” on the 30th. Liang Zhifeng, director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the meeting that in order to cope with the complex domestic and foreign environment and the adverse impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic , the national and local levels have introduced a number of unprecedented relief policies to help enterprises. According to incomplete statistics, 33 policies and measures of various types have been introduced at the national level since the beginning of this year, and these policies have played an important role in helping small and medium-sized enterprises to relieve their difficulties.

Data released at the meeting showed that in the first half of this year, small and medium-sized enterprises enjoyed nearly 1.8 trillion yuan in new tax reductions and fee reductions, as well as tax rebates and tax deferrals. The average tariffs for small and medium-sized enterprises such as broadband and private lines were further reduced. Since last year, the special campaign to control enterprise-related charges has inspected 98,900 charging units across the country, and cleared more than 6 billion yuan of illegal charges.

In terms of financing, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has jointly proposed measures to strengthen financial services for small, medium and micro enterprises, further standardize the development of supply chain finance, encourage financial institutions to customize service plans for specialized, special and new small and medium-sized enterprises, and jointly implement the implementation of small and micro enterprises with the Ministry of Finance. Since 2018, a total of 15 billion yuan of central financial funds has been allocated to guide the local governments to expand the scale of financing guarantee business for small and micro enterprises and reduce the cost of financing guarantee.

“We should take solving the problem of ‘urgency, difficulty and hope’ for enterprises as the starting point and end point, and actively work with relevant departments to promote the implementation of various national policies to benefit enterprises and reduce burdens, so as to help market players, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, overcome difficulties, recover and promote development.” Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Meng Yan, the second-level inspector of the Operation Monitoring and Coordination Bureau, said.

Small and medium-sized enterprises in the industrial chain are inseparable from the cooperation and coordination between upstream and downstream for their survival and development.

“Since this year, we have promoted the integration and innovation of large and medium-sized enterprises from three aspects: building systems, promoting connection, and establishing benchmarks.” Liang Zhifeng said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and relevant departments issued the “On Carrying out “Joint Actions” to Promote Integration and Innovation of Large and Medium-sized Enterprises (2022). -2025) Notice” to promote the comprehensive integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, supply chain, data chain, capital chain, service chain, and talent chain of large and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, the “Hundreds and Tens of Thousands of Enterprises” large and medium-sized enterprises have been promoted in the whole country. At present, more than 110 large enterprises and more than 1,200 professional, special and new small and medium-sized enterprises have collected more than 2,000 docking needs.

At present, the internal and external environment facing the industrial economy is still severe and complex, and the foundation for stabilization and recovery is not yet solid.

Wang Hailin, deputy director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that in terms of financing, more efforts will be made to alleviate the problem of financing difficulties for small and medium-sized enterprises, and guide financial institutions to further increase support for specialized, specialized, and new small and medium-sized enterprises, and continue to implement small and micro enterprises. Financing guarantee, fee reduction, reward and subsidy policy, connect with multi-level capital market, and support more qualified high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises to go public and raise financing.

In terms of reducing the burden on enterprises, we will continue to further promote the special actions to rectify corporate-related indiscriminate charges, prevent and resolve delinquent accounts of small and medium-sized enterprises, and make greater efforts to promote the implementation of policies that benefit enterprises.

“We need to further optimize the development environment for small and medium-sized enterprises.” Liang Zhifeng said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant departments to study and formulate guidelines for further improving the service system for small and medium-sized enterprises, adhere to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, and serve small and micro enterprises and enterprises in underdeveloped areas. Focusing on helping small and medium-sized enterprises to relieve difficulties and promote high-quality development as the focus, enhance the sense of gain and satisfaction of small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, speed up the gradient development of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, and support small and medium-sized enterprises to take the road of specialization, specialization and new development.

