Home Business NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual – nVIDIA – cnBeta.COM
Business

NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual – nVIDIA – cnBeta.COM

by admin
NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual – nVIDIA – cnBeta.COM

Mining has entered a low ebb, and the price of encrypted digital currency has been stagnant. Since the power of miners is no longer enough to disrupt the market, NVIDIA has also quietly opened up. The test found that,The latest Windows driver (version 522.25) and Linux driver (version 520.56.06) released by NVIDIA have lifted the mining rate limit for LHR graphics cards.

access:

National Bank Surface Pro 9/Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+ new products are available for pre-sale

Visit the purchase page:

Summary of Jingdong NVIDIA series products

In other words, GeForce RTX 3060 v2, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, etc. with the LHR suffix, the hash rate has returned from half to full blood. Taking the RTX 3080 Ti as an example, it can run to about 112MH/s, and the RTX 3060 v2 can reach 47MH/s.

Although some mining software and third-party tools have previously cracked the computing power of LHR graphics cards, they are not particularly perfect, including some requiring administrator privileges. Well now, NVIDIA shot the official “crack”.

Of course, some people believe that NVIDIA is doing this because it wants to help clean up the inventory of RTX 30 series graphics cards.

See also  Meta welcomes major personnel adjustments: the former British Deputy Prime Minister will trade the company's policy affairs-Social-SNS Social Network

You may also like

Bank of Italy: public debt down by 12.8...

“Qing Gege” Wang Yan’s 1.5 billion yuan mansion...

Italian design for the suv Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid,...

Fairs, agreement between Milan and Parma: towards maxi...

The stock exchanges today, 14 October. Positive lists...

South Korea’s September auto exports, production and sales...

Crash and then historical remuntada, let’s try to...

Visco: strong slowdown for Italy in 2023. Impossible...

Elon Musk under investigation for Twitter operation

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 3.3%, Hong Kong +...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy