Entertainment

Zheng Xiujing and Jin Yubin watch the show in the same frame. Netizens: Dreaming back to “The Heirs” jqknews

On the 14th, Korean stars Zheng Xiujing and Jin Yubin appeared on the show together to watch the show. The picture of the two sitting together was very eye-catching, making netizens call “Dream back to “The Heirs”. Zheng Xiujing is wearing a black slit dress with leather boots, red lips and makeup is beautiful and sassy, ​​Jin Yubin is wearing a striped suit, tall and straight, showing long legs, showing a signature smile.

Many netizens saw the picture of the two in the same frame, and said that they had already missed Li Baona and Cui Yingdao who were noisy and bickering in “The Heirs”. “The two are really like siblings from a wealthy family.” , the young master and the little princess are watching the show.”

It is reported that “The Heirs” is a youth comedy broadcast on SBS TV in South Korea since October 9, 2013. Directed by Kang Shin Hyo, written by Kim Eun Sook, and co-starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won, Choi Jin Hyuk, Kang Min Hyuk, Jung Soo Jung, Kang Ha Neul, Park Hyung Sik, etc.

The drama tells the sweet and heart-wrenching but conflict-filled romance between the heir to the 1% of South Korea’s upper class and a poor girl in an extremely ordinary reality. In the play, Kim Woo-bin plays Choi Young-do and Jung Soo-kyung plays Lee Bo-na. The two have had many rival scenes.

Original title: Zheng Xiujing and Jin Yubin watched the show in the same frame, and netizens called Menghui “The Heirs”

