Dream Chasing: Friendship will not disappear because of one thing, Poole and I are both professional players

Dream Chasing: Friendship will not disappear because of one thing, Poole and I are both professional players

Original title: Dream Chasing: Friendship will not disappear because of one thing, Poole and I are both professional players

Beijing time on October 14th news, reports from the US media said that today Warriors star Draymond Green was interviewed by reporters after training.

Today is the first time Chasing Meng returned to the team and participated in training after the conflict. Kerr previously revealed that Dream Chaser will start the preseason finale against the Nuggets on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time away from the team, so the training after returning today was great,” said Meng Chai. “We discussed what needs to be done to move forward, and we’ll do it.”

For Dream Chasing, the most important thing is to re-establish trust with teammates. “When I hear the word ‘trust’, I’m not sure if it’s the most appropriate word for what people think. What exactly does that mean? To be honest, I don’t know.”

“Make sure we have good team friendships, that’s the most important thing,” Chai Meng continued. “Friendship is a strength for us, and I don’t think it’s going to go away because of one thing.”

Talking about the relationship with Jordan Poole. “Pool is a professional player, and so am I. We both have a lot of work to do and we will do whatever it takes to win the game. Yes, we know how to play basketball, and that’s the most important thing for us,” said Dream Chaser. .” (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

