At 21:00 on July 24, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball Asian Cup entered the final in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Haidar missed the halftime lore three-pointer, the defending champion Australian men’s basketball team withstood the last quarter counterattack, and finally defeated the Lebanese men’s basketball team 75-73 after four quarters, winning the championship and winning the Asian Cup for the second time in history (1st The second is 2017); Lebanon has won the Asian Cup runner-up for the fourth time in the history of the Lebanese team (2001, 2005, 2007 and 2022)!

The specific scores of the four quarters are 22-10, 16-18, 19-15 and 18-30 (the Australian team is in front). On the Australian team’s side, Maker scored a team-high 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 assists. McCarran had 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. On the Lebanese side, Araki scored 5 three-pointers and scored a team-high 28 points, 5 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds and 1 steal. Haidar had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist.

Wag scored a three-pointer, and the Australian team opened with a 9-2 lead. After Araki made 2 free throws, McCarran made a three-pointer, and the Lebanese team, which was 8 points behind, requested a timeout. Maker completes the one-handed dunk through one-stop, and the Australian team has scored 2 more three-pointers and the lead has reached double digits! After the first quarter, Australia led Lebanon 22-10. In the first quarter, the Lebanese team made 0 of 4 three-pointers.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Haydar scored 5 points in a row, Maker completed a dunk with both hands, and the Australian team led by 12 points. Proctor made a three-pointer on the right, and Pindel deliberately elbowed Araki and was called for a physical foul. McCarran stole a layup and made a foul to give Australia a 32-16 lead. Araki hit a three-pointer, and the Lebanese team played a wave of straying 9 points behind and stopped the Australian team. Dawich sprained his ankle and was forced off the court for treatment. At the end of the first half, Australia led Lebanon 38-28.

After the start of the third quarter, Alaki scored a layup, but then he made a foul but missed 2 free throws. Dawich was called for a physical foul, and the Australian team led 45-34. McCarran made a steal for a layup, and the Lebanese team requested a timeout. Haidar grabbed an offensive rebound and tipped the ball, and then Alaki hit his second three-pointer. Before the end of the section, the Dukas perimeter fought back. After three quarters, Australia led Lebanon 57-43.

After the beginning of the distal quarter, Wag made a three-pointer from the left, and then Araki made a layup, and the Australian team led by 13 points. Maker completed a dunk with both hands, followed by the Lebanese team hitting three-pointers 61-71 to narrow the point difference. Chamon scored a layup and made a foul. Araki made 2 of 3 fouls from the outside, and the Lebanese team played a 9-1 attack wave and only trailed by 2 points. With 8.7 seconds before the end, the Lebanese team took foul tactics and Proctor made 2 free throws. With 5.3 seconds left in the game, Araki hit his fifth three-pointer, leaving Lebanon 1 point behind. Wag made 1 of 2 free throws, the Lebanese team did not suspend, and Haidar did not score three points in the half. In the end, the Australian team won the Asian Cup championship.

Australian men’s basketball starting lineup: White, McCarran, McCartney, Florin, Maker

Lebanon Men’s Basketball Team: Araki, Alic, Ize Dine, Davic, Chamon

