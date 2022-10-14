For a long time, I want to record screen in Windows system, basically need to complete it through third-party software. But these third-party software are rarely free to use, or free but limited in quality and functionality.

For the convenience of game users, Microsoft has added the screen recording function to the Xbox GameBar of Windows 10 for the first time, which can now replace the functions of quite a few screen recording software. It may be launched early. The current GameBar recording is mainly for games. Some applications do not support recording and have many restrictions.

Now Microsoft has added a native screen recorder directly to Windows 11’s screenshot tool, which will be more convenient than Windows 10’s GameBar.

According to sources, the new version of the screenshot function will be launched at the end of October and will be officially tested on a large scale in November. If it goes well, the official version will be launched early next year. It is worth mentioning that Microsoft announced at a recent press conference that it will also launch a free photo editing software Designer based on AI technology in the future. The native system of Windows 11 can directly provide Apple TV/Apple Music programs, and integrate iCloud for photo applications. Sync support/management etc.

With the gradual improvement of Windows 11, more practical functions will be added in the future to make the operating system more efficient.