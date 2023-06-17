Obsession, ambition for independence, class conflict. What’s Behind Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine?

We don’t know how Putin’s Ukrainian adventure will end, but we also don’t know why it began. The question will agitate historians of bloodiest war of this end of the century. The prevailing theory attributes the invasion to the Kremlin leader’s decision to ride a nationalist-imperialist mysticenclosed in the definition of Russia – indicated by the document on the new principles of Moscow’s foreign policy released last March – as a “specific civilization-state” with a “unique historical mission”.