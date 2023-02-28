Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 3,600 start-ups incubated in Italy, with 1,700 employees and a turnover of over 550 million euros. Over 50% of incubators support startups with significant social or environmental impact. This is what emerged from the work done by the Social Innovation Monitor (SIM) research team based at the Turin Polytechnic. In Italy there are 237 incubators and most of them operate in the North-West regions, in Lombardy alone there are 57 while in the rest of the country they are distinguished by number of realities in Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Tuscany and Campania, with 29 , 22, 18, 16 incubators.

It is an important element of the Italian entrepreneurial system with more than half of the incubators set up as limited liability companies while 17% are joint stock companies. As far as the main services offered by incubators are concerned, managerial support comes first, followed by support for the development of relationships and support for the search for funding. Other services include the use of physical spaces and entrepreneurial and managerial training.

In fact, 86% of incubators and accelerators declared that they also carry out activities not directly attributable to incubation and acceleration activities. Among the most frequent are the participation in projects and tenders, the management and promotion of events, scouting and open innovation activities for corporate companies or other subjects, coworking services.

The analysis then shows that one incubator out of two supports organizations with a significant social or environmental impact. The most represented sectors are those related to health and well-being (including sport) and community development. Sixteen new incubators born during 2021, among them also the national network of Accelerators headed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp), the first 8 out of 16 of the entire network. Created in partnership with other subjects, they have developed vertical skills

«The results of the research give us back the reality of a healthy innovation chain, but still with great unexpressed potential. To create a virtuous growth mechanism for startups and innovation centers, a review of the current regulatory context is more necessary than ever, both as regards the definitions and the facilitations provided for subjects who already participate in it, and for all those who would like to be part of it» underlines Stefano Soliano, vice president of Innovup.