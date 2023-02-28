Granarolo (Bologna), 28 February 2023 – The corpse of a 40 year old man was found this afternoon in a field a Lovolettofraction of Emilia Granaroloin the province of Bologna, near the Porrettana state road. The lifeless body was found near some abandoned farmhouses.

The victim, illegal in Italy, is of Bengali nationality. On the spot attended the carabinieri which do not exclude any hypothesis. Sanitary ware is also on site 118.

From an initial analysis, there would be no signs of violence. There seem to be reasons that make the investigators think that the 40-year-old did not die in the place where he was found.

The deceased person was dressed, without papers, the death may not be very recent.

The report, around 16.15, comes from a passerby. Also on site coroner.