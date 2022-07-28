New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Earlier, Motorola officially announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on August 2, when it will release two new models, the candy bar flagship moto X30 Pro and the folding screen flagship moto razr 2022. Today, the official brings the latest warm-up of moto razr 2022.

According to officials, the moto razr 2022 uses a full-featured external screen.This outer screen can sit on an equal footing with the inner screenthe poster shows that the moto razr 2022 has dual rear cameras, and the external screen can take pictures, listen to songs, watch movies, etc., which is no different from the internal screen.Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business department, also said that this external screen can even beat the king.。

IT House has learned that according to the previous warm-up, the moto razr 2022 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + processor and a 3500maAh battery, which can achieve all-day battery life.

According to previous reports, moto razr 2022 will use a 6.7-inch OLED flexible punch-hole display inner screen + 3-inch outer screen, support FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, front 32 million pixel camera, rear 1/1.5-inch sensor size 50-megapixel main camera, supplemented by a 13-megapixel camera.



