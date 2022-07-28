Home Business Officially announced the appearance of moto razr 2022 folding screen mobile phone: full-featured external screen can beat the king
Business

Officially announced the appearance of moto razr 2022 folding screen mobile phone: full-featured external screen can beat the king

by admin
Officially announced the appearance of moto razr 2022 folding screen mobile phone: full-featured external screen can beat the king

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


Earlier, Motorola officially announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on August 2, when it will release two new models, the candy bar flagship moto X30 Pro and the folding screen flagship moto razr 2022. Today, the official brings the latest warm-up of moto razr 2022.

According to officials, the moto razr 2022 uses a full-featured external screen.This outer screen can sit on an equal footing with the inner screenthe poster shows that the moto razr 2022 has dual rear cameras, and the external screen can take pictures, listen to songs, watch movies, etc., which is no different from the internal screen.Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business department, also said that this external screen can even beat the king.

IT House has learned that according to the previous warm-up, the moto razr 2022 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + processor and a 3500maAh battery, which can achieve all-day battery life.

According to previous reports, moto razr 2022 will use a 6.7-inch OLED flexible punch-hole display inner screen + 3-inch outer screen, support FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, front 32 million pixel camera, rear 1/1.5-inch sensor size 50-megapixel main camera, supplemented by a 13-megapixel camera.

See also  Single live broadcast sales exceeded 5600 units, Samsung ZFlip3 5G is already the most sought-after folding screen mobile phone_Screen


You may also like

Four rural banks in Henan: Advance payments must...

Stellantis running for Piazza Affari, analysts applaud strong...

OnePlus 10T teaser video exposure with or without...

Revenues in progress. But the price lists effect...

The stock exchanges today, July 28th. The Fed...

Piazza Affari takes off thanks to the Fed...

Analyst: Apple’s iPhone 14 is facing quality problems...

Stellantis: +50 per cent of global electric car...

The World Brand Lab released the first entry...

Poste, the profit for the half year is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy