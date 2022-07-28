



There is only one meeting a year, the red line that appears between lovers, and the neon magpies surround the lovers. SHIATZY CHEN has released a new image blockbuster for the Chinese Valentine’s Day, conveying the love of love with the latest spring and summer play series. Circulation, the energy transfer of emotions between lovers is rendered with neon seven-color light, which is the perfect interpretation of the avant-garde oriental Valentine’s Day with a magical tone.

Going to you through the heavy flying flowers

Fate is the red thread between you and me





Like the white rose petals blowing by the wind, love always comes quietly in a hurry; the prelude of the story is opened with indifferent colors, and the women’s clothing is composed of a transparent lace vest and skirt with a three-dimensional layered ruffle sleeve shirt. The layered collocation contrasts the men’s suit jacket with ruffled sleeves. The strong contrast of colors reveals the looming mystery in the budding love. The delicate SHIATZY CHEN wisteria flower embroidered jade bracelet square bag in the girl’s hands shows the feeling of youth and no regrets.

The neon rainbow of admiration is gradually rendered outward, and the red line of fate travels through time, emitting rainbow light like an electric current, and surging from the boy’s wavy neckline like petals. The rose petals scattered in the prelude are gathered into a bouquet at this moment, like the condensation of love, and the girl is wearing a three-dimensional rose mesh dress with a romantic multi-layered lace stand-up collar, highlighting the beauty of the girl who is budding, full of expectations and longing for the coming of love.

The feelings hidden in the heart are released at the moment of mutual confirmation of love, and the suspended heart turns into a fiery rainbow at this moment, which is reflected on the fantasy style printed shirt exclusively released by SHIATZY CHEN, opening the most unique and radiant two people. A radiant love story chapter.

Magpies bring romantic wishes in the name of love

Lovers get married





Boys and girls are immersed in the happiness and joy of love like neon red in the sky, the hot love like twin flames, the vibrant colorful totems climb the shirts and jackets of lovers, and the magpies sing romantic blessings for lovers. Love makes lovers become artists, wear the SHIATZY CHEN spring and summer series together to create the final chapter of true love, once vows to record eternal and fiery love, in the name of love, burn things for stars, and lovers will eventually become dependents.

About Shiatzy Chen

Shiatzy Chen, founded in 1978, has the meaning of creating “Xinzi in China“, and naturally hopes that through the transformation of creation, the historical and cultural demeanor and contemporary style can be made into a modern silhouette that is just right. The design director of Shiatzy Chen and the soul of the brand, Ms. Wang Chen Caixia, pursues the perfection of details in her attitude towards clothing craftsmanship, from the touch of the fabric to the presentation of color patterns. The design of each season is combined with the current international trends, while injecting contemporary fashion aesthetics, integrating the concepts and elements of traditional Chinese culture, making it a classic style of SHIATZY CHEN, and giving clothing new vitality. So far, Shiatzy Chen has exhibited in Paris Fashion Week for 27 seasons, adhering to the essence of going all out, aiming to become a high-profile oriental brand on the international stage with world-class boutique products.



