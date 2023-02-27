Home Business Officina Stellare, contract with Argotec for 3.3 million
Officina Stellare, contract with Argotec for 3.3 million

(Teleborsa) – Star Workshopa Vicenza-based company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and specialized in optical instruments for aerospace and astronomy, has signed a contract with Argotec for the supply of the first lot of a series of space telescopes destined for the High Resolution multispectral mission for Earth Observation, which will make up the Italian satellite constellation “Iris”.

The “Iride” project, one of the most important European satellite space programmes Earth Observationis created on the initiative of the Italian Government thanks to resources of the Pnrr. The constellation will be completed by 2026, under the management of the European Space Agency (ESA) and with the support of the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

The contract has a duration of 30 months and a total value of approximately 3.3 million euros. It involves the design study and the creation of the high resolution (HR) payloads for “Iride”.

“Key role in the Italian space supply chain”

“It is a unique, innovative and high-tech project of which we are proud, and which ensures Officina Stellare a key role within the Italian space supply chain – he claims Gino Bucciolvice president of Business Development and Co-Founder of Officina Stellare – For its realization, we will work in close synergy with Argotec, with the important contribution of Tsd Space for the flight imaging subsystem, a further opportunity to increase our know-how, and contribute to strengthening the industry of the sector”.

