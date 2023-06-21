Oil: Kazakhstan supplies Germany with crude oil for the PCK refinery in Schwedt

Business Steinmeier on a state visit

Kazakhstan supplies Germany with crude oil for the PCK refinery in Schwedt

Status: 20.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is welcomed by Kassim-Schomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Ak Orda Palace

Because the PCK refinery does not use Russian oil, other sources of supply have to be found. Kazakhstan is one of them. During the state visit of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Central Asian state announced a monthly delivery of 100,000 tons.

The PCK refinery in Schwedt, Brandenburg, is to receive 100,000 tons of crude oil from Kazakhstan every month by the end of 2024. A corresponding agreement between the German and Kazakh sides was reached on Tuesday during the state visit of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Central Asian state. With the long-term supply, the utilization of the refinery will increase by about ten percentage points, according to the information.

In a joint press conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Steinmeier welcomed the additional deliveries. This secures the future of the Schwedt location and thus also the fuel supply in East Germany. “This is good news for Schwedt and good news for energy security in Germany.”

The PCK refinery supplies Berlin and large parts of north-eastern Germany with fuel. Until the end of 2022, it mainly processed crude oil from Russia. In the course of the sanctions against Russia because of the war of aggression against Ukraine, the German government decided not to use Russian oil. Since then, other sources of supply and new delivery routes have been sought. Kazakhstan has already stepped in with deliveries several times in the past few months.

