“After years I’ve taken public transport again…”

“These days, probably after years, I’ve started taking public transport again…” writes Giorgia Soleri in an Instagram story. Damiano’s ex-girlfriend from Maneskin wanted to share with her fans how much her life has taken a different direction. First of all, the influencer said he had started taking public transport again “because I’m finally better (due to the heat? Due to the right mix of drugs? Why did heaven or whoever decide to give me a break? For all these things ? I don’t know and I’m afraid to ask myself)» reads his story while on the train.

Giorgia hadn’t taken public transport for some time and she underlined this herself, but now that she’s back “to normal” she also seems to appreciate Rome’s buses, trains, metro and trams: “I’m so happy because I love them!” writes enthusiastically. We should also talk about the privilege of being able to choose how to move and when, but it’s a discussion we’ve faced x times so no pippone for today “.

