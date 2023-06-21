is the best OLED monitor for esports?

In March, Philips and AOC presented their new monitors for 2023. Among them undoubtedly stood out theAGON PRO AG276QZD in AOC, the top of the range of this year’s AGON PRO line. Finally, the new AOC monitor is also arriving in Italy.

The AGON PRO AG276QZD is a gaming monitor with 26.5″ OLED panel and with QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The most interesting specification of the product, however, is its very high refresh rate, equal to 240 Hz, which combines with a GtG response time of only 0.03 ms to make the AG276QZD one of the perfect monitors for esports and professional players.

In addition, the panel’s OLED technology provides sharp colors and a high contrast ratio, which are combined with a wide color gamut guaranteed by the monitor’s 10-bit color depth and DCI-P3 98.5 coverage. Finally, the design dell’AGON PRO AG276QZD it is characterized by a black and gray finish and asymmetrical inserts, which earned the device the Red Dot Design Award 2022.

Not only that: AOC, now in the sixth generation of AGON monitors, designed its AG276QZD to be used at LAN Parties and tournaments, thanks to a quick release mechanism and a handle that simplifies transport. In addition, the device is equipped with a Kessington padlock which guarantees maximum security. Integrated into the monitor, then, we have a Hub USB 3.2 a due porteperfect for connecting the mouse and keyboard to the PC without creating cable clutter on the desk.

The AGON PRO AG276QZD will be available during the month of June, with a list price of 999 Euros.