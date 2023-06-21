From a distance, Bullrich propped up Judge and spoke of the exhausted cycle of the PJ

“This Sunday we played a lot in Córdoba. We have won in national elections and now, after many years, Together for Change can offer the people of Cordoba unity at the provincial level. The support for Judge is total to end a cycle that is exhausted ”.

Patricia Bullrich, pre-candidate for president, failed to arrive in Córdoba on Tuesday, where she had planned a series of events with Luis Juez and Rodrigo de Loredo, but from Buenos Aires she made statements in support of the opposition candidate for governor.

“On Sunday, loyalty to an electorate that has been totally and absolutely loyal to us and that has given us very important electoral victories is at stake,” Bullrich assured La Voz, after regretting having flown over the city of Córdoba on Tuesday at mid-morning. but without being able to land due to the fog that was in the capital airport.

From Ezeiza, where he returned after the frustrated trip, Bullrich recorded a video in which he lamented the situation and supported Juez and De Loredo.

“The force of change is fully present in this election. I have every confidence that the people of Cordoba will give us their vote and their accompaniment this Sunday. We want change, not continuity,” Bullrich said.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, in the Santa Isabel neighborhood, Judge and De Loredo raised the Argentine flag in one of the acts in which Bullrich was to be present.

Consulted by this means, Bullrich gave his opinion on the effects that the negotiations that the sector of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Gerardo Morales had with Governor Juan Schiaretti and that the PRO leader rejected could have on the electorate.

“I don’t know how much it can influence, but it was enormous wear and tear on the part of those who carried out this proposal, totally and utterly unaware of the importance it has for our candidates.”

Although he avoided naming Larreta and Morales, Bullrich marked clear differences with his internal rivals.

“Like us, Judge is fighting against a model that has been in power for more than 24 years. We believe that it is necessary to change; We have reasons for proposing that change. And that is why we cannot in any way pretend to be distracted from what it means to fight against a model and, suddenly, try to make us look like friends. In that sense, Judge has a clear and transparent conduct like the one I have”, Bullrich stated.

Judge’s Closing

Judge will have his last act on Thursday before the closure in the Espacio Quality, in the southern area of ​​the Capital. The entire local leadership of Juntos por el Cambio will be there, but almost certainly there will be no visits from national leaders.

So far, Rodríguez Larreta does not plan to travel for that act, like the radical Morales, promoters of exploring a rapprochement with Schiaretti, an action that strongly damaged their relationship with Judge and the local leadership of Together for Change.

This Wednesday, Judge will close the interior campaign. The campaign command chose the city of Río Cuarto, the same place where this Tuesday Martín Llaryora, a candidate for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, held an important act in which the governor and the mayor of the alternative capital, Juan Manuel Llamosas, participated.

Last Tuesday, in the act in Santa Isabel, Judge assured that De Loredo will win the capital’s election on July 23 and even spoke in feminine -in a reference that seemed to Bullrich- regarding what a government can do in terms of management local Together for Change.