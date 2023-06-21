The ATBEF closer to the students of the University of Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

After the installation of two kiosks within the University of Lomé, the Togolese Association for Family Welfare (ATBEF) is getting closer to students with a forum on Comprehensive Sexual Education (ESC). The meeting took place on June 17, 2023 at the Campus auditorium.

Since 2020, ATBEF has been in partnership with the University of Lomé. The Association has trained providers of preventive medicine to offer user-friendly services to adolescents and young people, equipped preventive medicine for the offer of contraception services to young people. And it’s not that. It has set up a service offer kiosk run by a volunteer trained in taking care of young people. The latter offers not only contraceptive services but also comprehensive sex education services.

Indeed, with the new format, the forum on ESC, the Structure has initiated direct discussions with the student mass and at the same time has made itself known and has come closer to students to provide them with educational services. information about ESC. This, explains Hervé Ouagbéni, head of youth programs at ATBEF, by strengthening their capacities so that they can “enjoy a fulfilled and responsible youth”.

The students, during the meeting, discovered the platforms for offering services in ESC online, namely the E-learningatbef and the mobile application InfoAdoJeunes. At the same time, they viewed a few capsules of the Amaze Videos. ” It’s a strategy to combine business with pleasure because these capsules are in comics and we know that young people are very interested in cartoons “, commented Hervé Ouagbéni.

On the side of the participants in the forum, it is a satisfaction. ” I discovered ATBEF’s online education platforms which I find very interesting. I took the opportunity to update my knowledge on contraceptive methods and reproductive health “, Appreciated Innocente Amouzou, student in sociology. Through the Amaze videos, Emile Garba, for his part, has best identified the notion of gender and issues of gender-based violence.

Moreover, after this forum, the ATBEF is planning a competition for budding geniuses around comprehensive sex education. The competition will oppose the faculties and schools of the University of Lomé. A lot of 1,500,000 FCFA will be put into play.

Atha ASSAN

