Batman and Spiderman, the duo that fights the sadness of boys and girls hospitalized in Córdoba

Every week, at mid-morning, Batman and Spiderman break into some hospitals in the city of Córdoba to carry out a new “batimision”: combat the sadness of boys and girls who are facing medical treatment.

It’s not important if it’s cold or hot. The “inseparable friends” resist any inclement weather to brighten the hearts of the little ones and steal smiles from them.

Pediatric. The duo Batman and Spiderman fighting the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

The last “batimision” was at the Niño Jesús Pediatric Hospital a few days ago, where boys and girls, and the occasional adult, ran through the wide corridors of the hospital to take a picture with their favorite hero.

“Champion, I leave you this little coloring book. You’re going to be fine,” Batman tells a little over three-year-old boy who comes up to hug him with a huge smile on his face and pink cheeks.

Pediatric. The duo Batman and Spiderman fighting the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

For an hour, the physiognomy of the pediatric hospital is revolutionized with the intervention made by Batman and Spiderman. A horde of “little ones” follow them through the different areas of vaccination, epidemiology and oncopediatrics.

Pediatric. The duo Batman and Spiderman fighting the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

Batman (28) started with his interventions in July 2018. He did it in a church in his neighborhood for a group of preteens aged 11, 12 and 13. At the same time, an 8-year-old cousin – his mother’s goddaughter – asked him to be at the event for her 9th birthday.

“Unfortunately, I could not keep that promise because Morena, the girl, was diagnosed with a disease. She was admitted to the Pediatric Hospital and then referred to Garrahan, in Buenos Aires, where she finally died, ”he describes Batman with a thick and broken voice to La Voz.

That personal story made a deep impression on the superhero. A week after the death of his cousin, he began to perform his interventions at the Córdoba Pediatric Hospital and in other public hospitals.

Pediatric. The duo Batman and Spiderman fighting the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

“In each batmission, I bring new toys so that the little people who have to go through a health problem can do it in the best way,” he details.

Batman is never alone in interventions. He has the support of his parents, his wife and another superhero, like Spiderman (35), with whom he connected two years ago and became unconditional friends on each mission.

Pediatric. The duo Batman and Spiderman fighting the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

“One day I had the need to help children and to be able to draw smiles on them. I was an admirer of Batman’s solidarity work, I contacted him and we became inseparable,” Spiderman confides to this newspaper. And he adds: “Seeing the change in the rictus of the ‘little ones’ when they see us helps them to enter their treatments more motivated.”

Spiderman. An essential character for Batman and the missions (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

Combat the sadness of boys and girls in Córdoba

Far from Gotham City, the Cordovan Batman says that “they cannot fight crime”, but they can “fight the sadness of boys and girls” in the hospital.

For the Batman-Spiderman pairing, the affection they receive from their children and their parents, as well as from all the health personnel, warms their hearts, and they experience the sensation of a new mission accomplished.

“Parents are very grateful because we provide quality time for their children,” they say in unison. And they continue: “We both have the same sense in helping and fighting sadness. Now we go to all the batmissions together. We are inseparable”.

Other missions in Argentina

His interventions do not only come to Córdoba. His solidarity action is known in other hospitals in the provinces of Santa Fe, Buenos Aires and Santiago del Estero.

Cordova. The superheroes also take photos with health personnel (Pedro Castillo/La Voz).

People or companies that want to donate new toys so that the Batman-Spiderman duo continues to brighten the hearts of children can write to The Batman Córdoba and The Spiderman Show.

“With great power comes great responsibility. It is our actions that define us”, close the superheroes in Córdoba and walk away through the streets of the Providencia neighborhood, until a new “batimisión”.

How to help us find Everyday Heroes and Heroines

From La Voz, we have proposed to reflect simple Cordovan stories, of generous souls that with small daily gestures make a difference.

Every week, you will find a note that could be from your family, a friend, a neighbor, someone from your school, from your neighborhood. If you think that with what he does he is your “everyday hero or heroine”, you can tell us and contact us by private message on our networks on Facebook, on Instagram or on Twitter.

Or if you want to send us a text via e-mail, you can do so at edidigital@lavozdelinterior.com.ar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

