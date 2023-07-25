Lollapalooza Festival, close to arriving in Quito? – Newspaper The Hour

A private initiative would look for the iconic Lollapalooza music festival to include Quito within its circuit. What is needed to make this come true?

If there is a festival that can put together the Red Hot Chili Peppers on a poster; Tacuba Coffee; Natalia Lafourcade, Inti-Illimani, Savages and more artists that is the Lollapalooza. Although it was born in the United States, in Latin America it is popular because it takes place in Argentina, Chile and Brazil and gathers thousands of spectators every year.

On July 24, 2023, Pabel Muñoz, mayor of Quito, announced that there is a private initiative who is looking for what Quito enter the circuit Lollapalooza festival. “I met with businessmen from the entertainment world who intend to hold this festival in Quito,” said Muñoz.

The businessmen pointed out that for this to happen it is necessary to work on issues of some tax incentives. However, the mayor said that this is the responsibility of national politics. In addition, they put into debate the responsible consumption of moderate drinks, before this the burgomaster pointed out that it is important to care for public space and promote issues of self-care and respect for others.

“In the countries where Lollapalooza works, there is responsible consumption (of moderate drinks) and I think that should be encouraged, putting this up for debate, if you want to go out, go out; if you want to have fun, do it; if you are going to drink, do not drive; try to go back with a friend, find the right means of transportation, because this is the way to live healthy,” said Muñoz.

At the moment, these possibilities are being analyzed and it is important to highlight that this is a private initiative. “We have said it, what is within our reach we make available to the initiative”, concluded the Mayor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

