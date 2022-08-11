Home Business Oil on the rise, the IEA increases forecasts on growth in demand
Business

Oil on the rise, the IEA increases forecasts on growth in demand

by admin

Crude oil prices are trading higher, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its forecast of growth in oil demand for this year, while soaring gas prices push some consumers to prefer oil. use of black gold.

Around 1pm Brent futures gained 1.12% to $ 98.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1.12% to $ 92.60.

An increase in oil inventories in the US last week and the resumption of crude oil flows on the Russian-European Druzhba pipeline, which supplies central Europe, however, limited further price increases.

Meanwhile, physical oil prices around the world have begun to decline, along with futures, reflecting the easing of concerns over Russia’s supply disruptions and rising fears of a possible global economic slowdown. .

See also  Wanwei Tianjin Dongjiang Port Cold Chain Park opens to build a benchmark park for port commodities_TOM News

You may also like

United States: Producer prices slowed down in July,...

Financial advisors: market share tripled in 10 years

Bad weather: new water bomb over Italy, storm...

Xiaomi releases a new generation of folding screen...

BCC Iccrea closed the first half with €...

What Your Business Can Learn from Online Sports...

iOS 16 introduces battery percentage option for Liu...

Piazza Affari closed the session up (+ 0.7%)...

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 released to solve the...

Oil, OPEC goes against the tide with respect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy