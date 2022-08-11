Original title: Fashion brands are vying to officially announce spokespersons, play cross-border, and push new products.

In the past two weeks, major fashion and beauty brands have competed for official announcements. The number of spokespersons is more than the previous three months combined, especially among the hidden “competing products”, there must also be a “contest” of coffee positions , In addition to endorsements, brands have played cross-border, although fashion cross-border is not a new topic, but in this hot summer, brands are more keen to cross-border with tea, the most typical example such as HR & MANNER once crossed the border and became the representative of the world.

In addition to endorsements and crossovers, it seems that major fashion brands have started to launch new models from the end of July. 】Tell you!

On August 2, the natural technology brand from the Himalayas under the Galan Group officially announced that the all-round artist Wang Yibo has become the global spokesperson for the natural mask. This time, Nature Hall has a new cooperation with Wang Yibo, the global spokesperson of the brand mask.

Endorsement | La Roche-Posay Official Announcement Brand Youth Spokesperson Times Youth League

La Roche-Posay, an active and healthy skin care brand originating from France, officially announced on August 5 that the positive energy and popular group Times Youth League will serve as the youth spokesperson of the La Roche-Posay brand. The “spring” new energy of strong alliance.

La Roche-Posay Brand Youth Spokesperson Times Youth League

Endorsement | Laneige officially announced that Qi Wei has become the new skin care spokesperson in China

Recently, Laneige officially announced that Qi Wei has become the spokesperson for skin care in China. “Brother Qi” with a “super A” personality is not only a versatile actor, but also a star anchor and a skin care expert. She was just revealed to be pregnant with a second child on August 10. Ri is also sharing good things for everyone in his own Douyin live broadcast room, everyone has a punctual “squatting” live broadcast room~

Qi Wei, skin care spokesperson of Laneige China

Endorsement upgrade | Zhao Lusi officially upgraded to become the French Guerlain perfume and skin care spokesperson

Guerlain of France officially announced that the new-generation actress Ms. Zhao Lusi has been upgraded to become the spokesperson of Guerlain’s perfume and skin care. As a high-profile new-generation actor, Zhao Lusi has been inundated with countless fans for her natural and agile acting skills since her debut. The appearance and strength coexist. The second hand in hand is the official upgrade of the identity, from the French Guerlain perfume spokesperson to the perfume & skin care double-line endorsement.

French Guerlain perfume and skin care spokesperson Zhao Lusi

Endorsement | High-end hair care brand Aveda officially announced the brand spokesperson Tang Wei

Aveda, a high-end hair care brand under the Estee Lauder Group, officially landed on the Chinese mainland market (Tmall flagship store) on July 26 this year, and opened its first offline store (Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai) on August 8. Invite Tang Wei to be the brand spokesperson.

Aveda brand spokesperson Tang Wei

Endorsement | Elime Tmall flagship store opened at the same time, the official announcement that INTO1 Liu Yu became the brand ambassador

British SPA-level luxury skin care brand ELEMIS officially opened its “Tmall Flagship Store” in July 2022, and officially announced that INTO1 Liu Yu became the brand ambassador in the same period. To celebrate the opening of the new store, a series of activities will be launched, which is quite worthwhile. expect.

ELEMIS brand ambassador Liu Yu

Endorsement | Lancasting officially announced Qiao Xin as a brand ambassador

As the former royal brand of Monaco, Lancaster, recently officially announced that Qiao Xin has become the Lancaster brand ambassador. This is also the second term in China after Chen Xiao became the brand ambassador last year.

Lancaster Brand Ambassador Qiao Xin

Endorsement | OBAGI Obagi officially announced Zheng Hehuizi as the brand ambassador

Obagi Obagi, a world-renowned skin care brand that has been deeply involved in the field of professional skin care for 34 years and has been committed to “leading scientific skin care with professionalism”, announced on August 6 that young actor Zheng Hehuizi has become the “OBAGI Obagi Brand Ambassador”.

–Cross-border cooperation–

Crossover | Yilisle & Doraemon launch a special limited edition

On August 8, Yilisier joined hands with the well-known cartoon character “Doraemon” to launch the new Yilisier meets Doraemon special limited edition elastic care series lotion set and lotion set, and launched the “Earth Less Plastic”. The plastic-reducing and skin-care action, which is more secure in the future, calls on consumers to use more refillable products, enhance their awareness of environmental protection and plastic-reduction, and participate in the environmental protection cause of protecting the earth through small measures in daily life.

Crossover | Kiehl’s Calendula Water & Wanglaoji Create “Cantonese Herbal Tea Shop”

Kiehl’s Kiehl’s Calendula Water & Wanglaoji, a century-old national drink, has built a “Cantonese-style herbal tea shop” in Guangzhou. The giant marigold fountain at the entrance spews out, adding a touch of coolness to the hot summer.

Cross-border | Water of Parma joins hands with sculpture artist ROBERTO MILAN to interpret the art of living

The water of Parma style series is the first to launch home fragrance products, which use artistic fragrance to seal the smell of Italian sunshine and incense raw materials from all over the world, showing the charm of Italian incense making art. To this end, the brand has teamed up with Italian woodcarving artist Roberto Milan to present an artistic concept work, inspired by light, giving a new soul to the material with its own vitality, and carving the style of sunlight into a shape that can be touched and perceived, between inheritance and innovation. Collision inspiration, carving the light of style belonging to this era.

Cross-border | HR Helena & Pinel et Pinel cross-border cooperation

On the occasion of HR Helena’s 120th anniversary, the brand has joined hands with the French luxury luggage brand Pinel et Pinel, inspired by Mrs. Helena’s travels, to create a luxury series of works, a total of 5 iconic limited edition boutiques, including luxury beauty luggage , limited edition travel bags, tote bags, travel jewelry boxes and luggage tags.

Crossover | diptyque & French artist Matthieu Cossé

diptyque teamed up with French artist Matthieu Cossé to launch the 2022 Summer Lights Limited Collection, honoring the brand’s inexhaustible source of inspiration – the Mediterranean nature. The summer light limited series are all designed around the theme of nature, which outlines a minimalist and authentic landscape facing the sea.

——New brand——

New Brand | LG Life & Health‘s new makeup brand, freshian, launches in China

LG Life & Health, which belongs to the same group as whoo, SU:M37°, and Faisi Shop, its purist makeup brand, freshian, officially landed in China in July this year. Freshian advocates the power of plants and focuses on natural ingredients. , and insist on adopting a vegan, safe and additive-free makeup formula, unified white on the outer packaging and a minimalist logo design, while incorporating the colors of nature into the product, giving people a feeling of freshness, health and vitality.

The brand’s ace star product – “Egg Air Cushion” has a very delicate and cute appearance. As a Korean makeup brand that focuses on Asian girls’ muscles, it is very nice in terms of concealer and durability, and it can properly create girls’ muscles.

New Brand | L’Oreal Group’s First Japanese Skincare Brand TAKAMI Enters China

The Japanese cinema-level precision skin care brand TAKAMI officially entered China in July this year, and met with offline audiences at this year’s consumer expo. As a pioneer and leading brand specializing in keratinology, TAKAMI officially joined the L’Oreal Group at the end of 2020. Its classic star single product “Little Blue Bottle” became popular in Xiaohongshu before the brand officially entered China. Many beauty bloggers Share spontaneously.

——New arrivals——

New product | Anesha’s first essence sunscreen is launched to achieve subversive innovation in sunscreen technology

Known as “the originator of the Japanese sunscreen industry”, Anesha, a professional sunscreen brand, has always been the king of sunscreens in the hearts of Chinese people. At the Consumer Expo in July this year, Anesha has the first essence sunscreen with disruptive innovative technology— – Angersari Day Huan Run Sunscreen Essence (Huanguang Bottle) unveiled the mystery and officially met with the public.

With the industry’s first “light energy dual-effect maintenance technology“, inspired by plant photosynthesis, it has realized the transformation of harmful ultraviolet radiation into “beautiful skin light” that is beneficial to the skin, and combined this technology with the original sunscreen technology to develop The brand’s first essence sunscreen with dual functions of sunscreen and skin care is comparable to the light of black technology.

New Product | L’Occitane Classic Cherry Blossoms New Upgrade Launches White Cherry Blossom Body Lotion

L’Occitane Classic Cherry Blossom Body Lotion has always occupied an important place in the body lotion market with its unique aroma and appearance. This year, the cherry blossom series has been renewed and upgraded, and the White Cherry Blossom Body Lotion has been launched. The sweet and sour fruit, the unique French cherry blossom embossed bottle, and the light cherry blossom powder make people extremely soothing in summer and full of girlishness.

New product | Elizabeth Arden light gold glue is newly launched to control oil

In August 2022, Elizabeth Arden launched the first “water-feeling oil treatment” – time and space revitalizing and clearing repair capsule essence (light-feeling gold glue). The classic of Arden’s gold glue still occupies an important place in my mind. For girls who are afraid of “oil”, Arden has launched this light-feeling gold glue. Although it is all oily, it is much lighter than gold glue in skin feel. Moreover, it absorbs quickly without smudging the face, and it is completely free of burden on the skin in summer. The light feeling gold glue is currently available in the brand Tmall flagship store, and all offline channels will be officially launched in September.

New product | Dream makeup brand brand new upgrade, new push smart muscle active series, fashionable and fresh

Among the affordable Korean makeup, Mengzhuang can be regarded as a highly recognizable brand by the public. It has been researching flowers for more than 30 years and specializes in skincare technology. This summer, it has entered the market for pure beauty. The first batch of 4 new products of the brand-new Zhicui Muscle Activation series are launched: balancing water lotion, purifying and rejuvenating essence, and soothing and repairing essence. Just from the outer packaging, it gives people a new look. Morandi color matching, refreshing appearance, high recognition, especially eye-catching.

New | Very Good Girl Fearless Queen Perfume Classic Black High Heels “Wear” a Red Coat

As the iconic image of the Good Girl series of perfumes, the stiletto bottle body has amazed countless girls since its launch in 2016. This classic look has also won the Best Fragrance Packaging Award at the Oscar FiFi Awards in the perfume industry. In August of this year, the new Very Good Girl Fearless Queen fragrance was launched, continuing the iconic high-heeled shoe shape of the Untamed Queen fragrance, breaking through the traditional black bottle and using a stunning red lacquer interior, which also represents the iconic color of the Carolina Herrera brand. , the gold-striped stiletto heels show femininity and are a symbol of passion, maturity and beauty.

New | Pen Heiligan Raceway Legendary Fragrance Limited Edition

Base Notes: Patchouli, Ambergris. The magic of patchouli, with the refreshing stimulation like a fast gallop, is wrapped in the smell of moss and leather, and the explosive power of the aroma is presented to the extreme.

Top Notes: Pink pepper, Swiss pine, rich and spicy pink pepper intertwined with the aroma of eucalyptus, which quickly overflows.

Middle notes: eucalyptus, cypress, cypress brings a lucrative and warm scent of camphor, with a long aftertaste against the light woody tone, followed by a rich woody rhythm, clean and full of vitality, accompanied by sweetness and tranquility.

Penhaligon Raceway Legendary Perfume 1620/100ml

New product | CPB skin key Liujin lipstick new color glowing on the market

In August 2022, the luxury beauty product Clé de Peau Beauté, the key to the skin, is a new interpretation of the classic lipstick series. Ten new shades will be launched. Four perfect shades: reddish-brown nude, reddish-orange Department, temperament milk tea powder, cool rose color, 6 shades of satin texture, 4 shades of soft mist texture.

New Products | Diorshow Series Upgraded Formula Revealed

For more than 20 years, the Diorshow series has continuously launched a variety of stunning and outstanding products. This year, the series has brought together the energy of flowers and plants to renew its appearance with an upgraded formula, launching the new Dior Dior Stunning Show Mascara and the new DIOR Dior Stunning Sculpting Eyebrow Cream. The new Dior stunning show mascara uses 90% natural ingredients, 24 hours long-lasting, not easy to smudge, the mascara texture is easy to extend, the tapered brush head is convenient and precise to operate, and the big tricks are clear and smart eyelashes. The new Dior’s stunning sculpting brow balm, with a waterproof formula, lasts for a long time, and can easily shape the brow 3D three-dimensional effect, creating a lifelike natural brow shape.

New product | Guerlain’s classic best-selling single product double-effect essence is newly upgraded in August

Born in 2018, Guerlain Emperor Bee Double-Action Repair Serum has the iconic anti-aging formula of “debut is the pinnacle”, realizing the double anti-aging effect in one step for the first time. In 2022, this Wang fried star single product will combine skin rejuvenation and brightening technology with anti-aging and firming technology to create a new upgraded formula: Guerlain Emperor Bee Double Effect Revitalizing Repair and Firming Essence is revolutionized.

As a bottle of dry skin essence, the translucent gel has a velvet-like texture, refreshing and non-sticky, and the lotion has a delicate and silky texture, soft and round to the touch. The essence has a unique honey aroma, which makes you feel as if you are in the pure nature, and feel that the bees only have time to fly. The shape of the bottle is hexagonal, with cleverly balanced proportions that pay homage to the perfectly symmetrical geometry of the honeycomb. Gorgeous bottle outline, with a hexagonal cap with a gold metal finish, modern simplicity without losing a harmonious aesthetic, the highly recognizable classic bee emblem, printed between the bottle and the cap, Guerlain’s unique Gene highlights.

New product | French Sisley launched a new base makeup new nude light essence water-feeling liquid foundation

In August 2022, Sisley France, a world-renowned high-tech plant essence brand, launched a new base makeup product – nude light essence water-feeling liquid foundation. This liquid foundation has a super watery liquid texture, which is as light as a feather and silky smooth on the skin. The makeup is skin-friendly and natural, just like a gentle veil on the skin. A proper mother has a good skin texture. At the same time, there are 6 major shades, which can meet the needs of skin rejuvenation for all skin tones.

New product | Yu Sai’s classic gilt family adds a new member, gilt cream

Another new work of Yuxi’s gilding family – the new “gilding face cream” is released, the breakthrough filling and rebound formula, one “fill” and “bounce”, double resistance to “sag face” and “slack face” , Filling and firming, youthful rebound. In order to celebrate the launch of the new product, the founder of the brand, Ms. Jin Yuxi, also discussed the secrets of bouncy skin with more than 200 media people, skin care experts, and celebrities through cloud connection, and jointly witnessed the reveal of the “Golden Facial Cream”.

NEW | PMPM Discovery Encounter Rose Body Care Set

This brand PMPM, which has just been launched in 2020, has won the top 2 sales list of Tmall’s smear-type facial mask as soon as its smear-type mask has been launched for 2 months. After half a month, the sales volume of Tmall’s water and lotion set brand top 10…… Various achievements, All people have to remember this cutting-edge domestic brand, the classic rose essence oil, which has won numerous awards within one year of its launch, and has been firmly in the top row of essential oil brands, with a cumulative sales of 160,000 sets. In August this year, the Discovery and Encounter Rose Body Care Set, which also belongs to the rose series, was launched. Roses not only represent love, but also bring unprecedented warmth and surprise to the skin.

New Products | BYREDO Launches New Nightfall Essence Series, Jumping Out of Tradition and Breaking Constraints

Following the quartet of Casablanca Lily, Queen of the Night, Saddle Maker and Citrus Orange, the European niche fragrance brand BYREDO has a new work in the BYREDO Night Collection: Vanille Antique Night Ancient Vanilla Fragrance. As BYREDO’s first strong fragrance named after high-grade fragrance raw materials, the name comes from the French “Antique Vanilla”, which is translated as “ancient vanilla”. And with the spread of body temperature, the fragrance lasts for a long time.

BYREDO Vanille Antique Night Ancient Vanilla Fragrance Fragrance Fragrance

Top Notes | Ebony, Freesia

Middle Notes | Amber, Cashmere Wood

Base Notes | Vanilla Bean, Cistus

New Product | Belif Launches New Zhuo Yan Ning Extract Water Brightening Essence

Belif, a trendy and fun niche treasure skin care brand under LG Life & Health, whose name comes from “believe” – ​​”believe”, the brand has launched a new “Zuo Yan Ning Extract Water Bright Skin Rejuvenating Essence”, the new product packaging On the basis of cuteness, it adds a sense of technology, just like your intimate and trustworthy partner, without fear of hot summer, so that the skin is refreshed and full of water.

New arrivals | Tamburins Shiyu Body Care Collection

The fragrance care brand tamburins, which focuses on fragrance research and development, has launched the new SHOWERY BODY body care series. Inspired by the rain of nature, this series includes four fragrances: bitter orange licorice, rain trail, morning fog in the forest, and storm crossing. The bottle design is also unique, like the ripples spread after raindrops touch the lake. Smart and natural.

New product | Whoo post brand launches luxury high-end line Ningyan series

The Whoo brand of Korean court skin care luxury products presents a luxurious high-end line – the Whoo series, which inherits the brand’s classic concept. In the purple-tone bottle, luxury is immediately apparent.

NEW | Clarins Eye Family Adds New Flat Eye Cream

In 2022, the French Clarins eye family will add a new member, bringing an advanced special eye care product[Plain Eye Cream]which can precisely lock the lines around the eyes and orbits, and specifically overcome the problem of lines around the eyes, anti-wrinkle, lighter lines, and firming. nourish. Its unique mousse texture, silky to the touch, and a pale golden bottle body give people a stable sense of security, very intimate & reassuring.

New Products | Aesop, the pioneer of environmental care, has launched a new sublimation nourishing night mask

After four years of careful research and development, environmental care pioneer Aesop Aesop has launched a new sublimation nourishing night mask with a light cream texture, which is an innovative skin care formula for Aesop’s advanced series of Skin Care+, rich in vitamins B, C, E, F. and a variety of excellent ingredients. Similar to its philosophy of advocating the ultimate environmental theme, its care steps are also extremely simple. After cleansing and basic care, apply it directly to the skin, and then enjoy a good night’s sleep, whether you are a skin care expert or a caregiver. White, all applicable.

New product | ORIGINS Yuemu’s source “transparent CP” is here

ORIGINS, the world‘s leading high-efficiency plant skin care brand, has come to “Transparent CP”. The skin emphasizes “transparency first and then transparency”. Two steps to unlock summer brightening skin. The first step of “Transparent CP” is to clean with mud dolls. The mask unclogs the pores, the second step: use the high-energy blasting bead milkshake mask to “transparent” and brighten the skin, two-step KO summer skin troubled by dark yellow and dark, wake up the skin to be transparent all summer!

New Products | Five Iconic Fragrance Collections from Fresh

Fresh Fragrances’ iconic five fragrance series have all been renewed and upgraded: grapefruit fresh fruit fragrance, sweet lemon fragrance, sweet lychee fragrance, lively fragrance, citrus fragrance. Light and fresh, the five fragrances are unique when used alone, or when they are mixed together, with a variety of layered floral notes combined, as if you are in a natural garden. The five fragrance bottles are also works of art. The fragrance bottles are used to make vases, which are also a unique landscape in the corner of the family.

