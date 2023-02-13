Open letter to MEP Silvia Sardone

Gentile On. Silvia Sardone,

I read an article in which you viewed a document presented, for a draft, by the Hon. Jutta Paulus which apparently was not written by Paulus herself, but by a certain Alessia Virone, director of government affairs of the environmental NGO Clean Air Task Force (CATF) regarding the new regulation for the reduction of methane emissions in the energy sector.

She, like us, has every reason to be amazed by this”suggestion” by an NGO. Then the embarrassment is necessary if we want to further investigate why these documents are not drawn up by our parliamentarians, but inspired from the outside, perhaps on YouTube you will be able to find the answer to your questions and our questions. Just type: PARK EVENUE Money Power the American Dream and you will definitely have comprehensive answers.

In the US they usually delegate bills to lobbyists, who write them however they want. Possible question that a Member of Parliament does not have time, with a full secretariat, to draw up a proposal? And then, what are thousands of accredited “non-parliamentary” presences (probably lobbyists) doing in Brussels? Then, as you surely know, a lot of money is circulating and from what is known it has gone from 400 million to 4 billion dollars in just a few years just to “engrave” and bring to conclusion or even to stop laws that could damage the Lobbies.

Is all this also happening in Europe? Because if that were the case it would be better to vote directly on the lobbyists because in this way we can be sure that everything is out in the open. I conclude by expressing confidence that other Members of Parliament like you will be able to discover the “power games” who are generally not politicians, but as we have recently seen, also of vil money. Thank you again for having had this promptness of reflection and for having “unmasked”, this time, a real objective that probably has very little political and in favor of the community. I wish you, Hon. Sardone, and your colleagues good work, in the certainty of being represented for the satisfaction of the needs of the “European people”. Cordially.

*author of the essay HOW TO CHANGE ITALY – HOW TO CHANGE ITALY

Subscribe to the newsletter

