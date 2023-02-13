The new MetaSportGallery project is coming: two NFT collections starring the skier Marta Bassino, which can be purchased on the metasportgallery.com portal from 13 to 25 February.

After the project dedicated to the world of engines starring the MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró, MetaSport Gallery has chosen the alpine ski champion to launch two new NFT collections created by the young emerging artist Davide Tomelleri, aka Tedescobar.

The first NFT collection features 4 different colors and consists of 1,000 pieces, while the second features only 10 pieces, which will give buyers the chance to win an exclusive experience in the company of the skier.

Thanks to the purchase of the NFTs, Marta Bassino’s fans will have the opportunity to win her memorabilia such as original helmets, race bibs, gloves, ski poles and much more.

MetaSportGallery is a marketplace platform dedicated to the NFTs of world sports champions. Born in collaboration with LGS SportLab, MetaSportGallery is innovative and accessible to all thanks to its ease of use and the possibility of purchasing NFTs simply by credit card, without any need to have a cryptocurrency wallet.

Each project aims to bring fans closer to their sports idols thanks to exclusive benefits and experiences, as well as the possibility of purchasing a unique and original work of art created by established and emerging artists.