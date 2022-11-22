Home Business Oil: prices down, Covid fears weigh on China
Business

Oil: prices down, Covid fears weigh on China

by admin
Oil: prices down, Covid fears weigh on China

Oil prices tumble on Covid concerns in China where the first virus-related deaths have been recorded since May this year.

Brent crude futures fell 0.26% to trade at $87.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.09% to $79.21 a barrel. Meanwhile Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent oil by $10 to $100 a barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing weak Chinese demand amid growing Covid concerns and insufficient details of the latest ru oil price cap.

See also  Real estate industry bail out and welcome water again!Another AMC accelerates its entry into "blood transfusion", and real estate M&A financing from various channels has exceeded 150 billion.

You may also like

iPhone 15 really uses USB-C: news that old...

End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?

Morning Post | The new design on the...

REVO Insurance: debut on the rise on the...

Changjiang Nonferrous Metals: Safe-haven demand boosts dollar strength...

New grain reluctance to sell sentiment is heavy,...

Buzzi Unicem: Barclays confirms Equalweight and revises the...

QT, the ECB threat that besieges the BTPs...

Black Friday, 79% of Italians will go shopping...

Autostrade, Eni and CDP plan decarbonisation initiatives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy