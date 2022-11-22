Oil prices tumble on Covid concerns in China where the first virus-related deaths have been recorded since May this year.

Brent crude futures fell 0.26% to trade at $87.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.09% to $79.21 a barrel. Meanwhile Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent oil by $10 to $100 a barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing weak Chinese demand amid growing Covid concerns and insufficient details of the latest ru oil price cap.