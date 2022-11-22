A trend that is not accidental: will jokes and fictions disappear over time?
A hail of goals – 12 in three matches, eight in just one – and an anomalous wave of recoveries: this is the balance of yesterday’s World Cup. England-Iran ended with eight goals, 6-2 for the English, and with 27 minutes of extension overall, 14 in the first half and 13 in the second half.
