CuorgnÈ

Students plan the future of the country: on 10 and 11 November, the Istituto 25 Aprile-Faccio di Cuorgnè experienced, as part of the Hackyourschool, a hackaton event that involved students in planning the actions of the Pnrr envisaged by the School plan 4.0, the School for the Italy of tomorrow.

The students tried their hand at creating innovative classes and laboratories in the future perspective of the Next generation EU. The initiative envisaged the participation of 12 teams, for a total of 78 students belonging to the two branches of Castellamonte and Cuorgnè.

Hackaton events, for the uninitiated, are competitions of variable duration that offer challenges to the participants, who must face them organized in heterogeneous groups, researching and designing new innovative solutions, models, processes or services. The result is an experience of great value for the students, who in this way have the opportunity to learn innovative co-planning tools and methodologies, to share their vision of school, society and the future by working in working groups , differentiated both by origin and by school address, and finally they can present their ideas and solutions in front of a jury that proclaims the winners of the competition. In both venues the best proposals for the Classroom and Lab challenge were awarded: in Castellamonte the projects “Bee your school” and “Ivy Lab” won, in Cuorgnè “Updated classes” and “Our meeting spaces”.

The mayors and councilors of the cities of Castellamonte and Cuorgnè, the deputy principals, teachers and former pupils of the school were part of the two juries. In addition to the school T-shirts for all participants, the boys of the winning teams were kindly offered a LED lamp by the Zeca di Feletto company. Hackyuorschool provided the third and fourth year students of the Istituto 25 Aprile-Faccio the opportunity to work together with the aim of contributing to the growth and sustainable future of school spaces.v.c.