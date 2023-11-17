Home » Oil Prices Plummet to July Lows, Sparking Inflation Relief
The price of oil has fallen to its lowest level since July, igniting hopes of easing inflation. Texas oil opened with a decrease of 0.6%, reaching $76.2 per barrel, while Brent oil experienced a 4.6% drop to $77.42. The global economic situation has played a significant role in the decline of oil prices, with expectations that this could help lower inflation. This news comes as Texas oil also drops 2.04% to $76.66. The situation is being closely monitored by investors and experts, with the full coverage available on Google News.

